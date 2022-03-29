Under a primitive sun that spins through the fragile sky draped over southeast Bakersfield, there is an organization brimming with inspiration. Its members infuse a potent brew of enthusiasm into their activities. The group is called the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch and is comprised of local, independent volunteers. It provides litter and graffiti removal, as well as eAlerts and community meetings.
The association was founded in September of 2009 but had its conception in the spring of 2006 when I moved into the Tyner Ranch development. It is affiliated with the Bakersfield Police Department's Neighborhood Watch program and the city of Bakersfield's Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee. Early in its existence, the group signed an Adopt-a- Highway agreement with the city of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division to complete clean-ups in the community. This entails patrolling the Tyner Ranch area a number of times each week to remove or report unsightly trash and graffiti. The organization also participates in the city’s annual Great American Clean Up and the Make A Difference Day programs.
Another important aspect of the association’s history has been its community outreach meetings. They are designed to help educate the community about important issues. Past guests have included former Bakersfield City Councilman Willie Rivera, who has also participated in several SONW projects. Additionally, Rivera was instrumental in helping the neighborhood to resolve issues, such as an overgrown sump, malfunctioning street lights, a noisy propane bird canon and a neglected lot. Other featured personalities have been the late, great Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, and retired Bakersfield Police Department Neighborhood Watch organizer Tony Martinez.
As an extra benefit, the organization provides eAlerts concerning issues reported in the neighborhood. Its members submit relevant information, all of which is designed to help keep the community safe. SONW is active on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Nextdoor, posting updates regarding ongoing abatement progress.
The SONW’s current cleanup totals include 2,112.9 volunteer hours (equates to over 225 standard workdays), 1,451.16 bags of litter picked up (over 27,800 pounds, or about what the average dump truck holds), 727 "flash" cleanups, 1,165 pieces of graffiti removed, 2,691 eAlert-Notices, 35 major cleanups and 646 weeks of cleanup coverage.
The organization has also gathered canned food, clothing and children's books for the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Our donations are delivered to their East Truxtun Avenue facility on Saturday afternoons. Their receiving area is always staffed with people sporting smiles who are happy to unload the items that have been brought.
Interestingly, the homeless people that I have met while conducting cleanup programs seem happier than those who drive recklessly, litter and vandalize. “Speeders, litter bugs and vandals" are more likely to be anti-social than the homeless. The vast majority of homeless people that I have encountered have been very polite, especially when they receive a burst of courtesy. Their eyes instantly begin to burn brightly, sparked by the power of kindness.
SONW has several other collection campaigns. Our members save their old prescription and reading glasses, which are dropped off at the local Eyemart Express on Ming Ave. The store participates in the Lions International eyeglass recycling program benefiting the disadvantaged.
We also save small consumer batteries so they can be taken to Hazardous Waste for proper disposal. This prevents them from ending up in our trash cans, landfills and water tables.
The organization’s evolution from a wispy concept into a well-muscled program has been a work of joy. In spite of roadblocks and setbacks, the group continues to thrive, encouraging its volunteers to nurture our neighborhood.
David Collins is an account executive with Commercial Trade, Inc., which is a local collection agency. He is also the founder of the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch and the managing director of the Executive Business Roundtable. He can be reached at davidcollins117@yahoo.com.