Yosemite has always been one of the most popular American national parks. Indeed, it was the favorite of John Muir. For years, the National Park Service attempted to meet demand by developing more lodging, campgrounds, hotels and places to serve the public. No matter how fast the park expanded on the valley floor, new campgrounds and hotel rooms kept filling up during the summertime. There seemed no way to keep up with demand.
Sometime in the 1980s, the park service decided that they could never satisfy the needs of everyone who visited. Some considered that Yosemite could be paved from one end of the valley to the other. The more construction in the park, the less natural beauty was available for visitors. With that realization, the decision was made to limit visitation and reduce public services. Stores were removed. Campgrounds were closed. To many, at the time, it was a hard decision to live with. Access to John Muir’s favorite valley changed people’s ability to make a visit. But it was the right decision. Yosemite has been preserved. This year, during the summer season, a reservation will be required for people to even pass through the park entrance. But those people will be able to enjoy the valley in more of a natural setting.
Today, in virtually every city in America, homeless people create problems. They will live in almost any public area. They leave behind big piles of trash. Their very existence breeds health problems. The mess created causes people to avoid those areas of any community. Trash and sanitation seem to have no end. No one really likes the homeless problems. People have just adapted to live with it. Like prostitution, the attitude is, “not in my neighborhood.” It was noted that one full city block, in Los Angeles, homeless people covered the sidewalk with tents and cardboard boxes from the building to the curb. A man was seen urinating into the street. He was standing in the traffic lane. Good news. He was wearing a mask. A pedestrian, walking down that street, was forced into the traffic lane, and through the spot full of urine.
In the past several years, cities have tried to remedy where to put people who live on the street. Courts have limited the ability of communities to clear out homeless people until satisfactory places are offered for people to live. Like Yosemite, the problem cannot be solved by expanding storage areas for street people. Demand will always outpace solutions.
To be sure, there are many reasons people live on the outside of normal society. Homeless people are made up of substance abuse individuals. There are many who are mentally ill and don’t have the ability to make proper, personal decisions. There are also people who simply don’t want to be confined to a normal living environment. (We used to call them “hobos.")
A decision was made, many years ago, not to confine mentally ill people against their will. The doors to state mental institutions were opened. Men and women were charged to fend for themselves in a society where most people didn’t want to associate with them. While it was thought, at the time, people were better off, we have to ask the question if that decision was in the best interest of those individuals. One alcoholic had this welfare check deposited directly to liquor store. He was able to keep a ready supply of booze to feed his habit. At least, as one observer noted, he was not begging on the corner for a handout.
At some point, people in America need to consider the problems faced with Yosemite and how the park service dealt with too many people. We will realize that there is no one solution for every homeless problem. But every problem does have a solution. We only need to address issues and work to find a way for these people to live in America with the rest of society.
In addition to economic and social problems homelessness create, there is the moral question. Each one of these people has a mother, father, sister, brother or children. It’s not American to simply allow these people to exist in our world. We need to try to make them active, productive citizens who can benefit the society they live in. At the very least, we should endeavor to find at least one life that can be salvaged. After the first, we may find another.
H. Steven Cronquist has been a local independent insurance broker since 1974. He is also the principal at Bakersfield Institute of Continuing Education, an educational provider for California insurance to obtain their required educational hours for license renewal.