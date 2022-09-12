Roger Jones.jpeg

Roger Jones is a retired oil worker and activist.

Laugh out loud at everyone whining about “But ... but ... what about MY student loans that I paid off already? What the heck about them??? Look, I don’t super care about what people think about this student loan forgiveness thing, or Biden, or whatever. I get it. Debt redistribution, money isn’t free, etc. Fine. There are good things about it and there’s not so good things about it.

My issue is that there’s no one in this entire world who hates Americans more than other Americans. This country, as a whole, is comprised of just the most selfish society, man. People get all up in their feelings at even the mere THOUGHT of anyone getting anything that they didn’t get.