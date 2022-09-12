Laugh out loud at everyone whining about “But ... but ... what about MY student loans that I paid off already? What the heck about them??? Look, I don’t super care about what people think about this student loan forgiveness thing, or Biden, or whatever. I get it. Debt redistribution, money isn’t free, etc. Fine. There are good things about it and there’s not so good things about it.
My issue is that there’s no one in this entire world who hates Americans more than other Americans. This country, as a whole, is comprised of just the most selfish society, man. People get all up in their feelings at even the mere THOUGHT of anyone getting anything that they didn’t get.
Raise the minimum wage to a barely livable $15? “NO! MY precious, important job pays me $20, so burger flippers don’t deserve to make anywhere close to what I’M making!!”
"Cancel student debt?“ NO! I already paid my loans off, why do THEY get their loans canceled?
”Affordable healthcare for all?“ NO! I’m not paying more taxes so that my neighbor can see a doctor about his medical condition!!
We are our own oppressors and we’ve been conditioned to be that. We’re doing their work for them. It’s been seared into us that helping each other is a bad thing. That this country is not actually greater than the sum of its parts. We’ve been told that if someone who has nothing gets something, it’s because they took it from someone who also has nothing. And we believed all of it.
Meanwhile, the people who have everything are laughing. We don’t compromise. We don’t share. We don’t sacrifice. We don’t want to do anything to help the next person. Why? Because no one helped us. So, to heck with everyone else. Never considering that you deserved help, too. It just didn’t come when you needed it, unfortunately.
People don’t want this country to be better. They just want it to be better for THEM. And that’s it. Full stop. Apparently, progress should be measured on an individual basis, not collective. And then we wonder why we’re being completely lapped by other countries in every major category. Because those places understand that access to healthcare without having to go into debt is better for EVERYONE. Access to education without going into debt is better for EVERYONE. Access to affordable living without going into debt is better for EVERYONE.
Not here, though. We’re perfectly fine with our taxes going to more military expenses. We’re perfectly fine with debt companies getting rich off of collecting student debts. We’re perfectly fine with keeping people below the poverty line because they work a job that we think is beneath us. Seems legit. This whole “Why should that person be rescued from drowning when I was forced to swim to shore?” isn’t it. And it’s nothing to be proud of.
Roger Jones is a retired oil worker and activist.