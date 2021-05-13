In the midst of a pandemic, school districts made the difficult decision to close their doors. Teachers had 48 hours to make preparations. We printed hundreds of packets, which was a backward stumble in a digital classroom, and for students without technology at home, it highlighted just how inequitable our educational system has become.
The Kern High School District moved swiftly in making wireless internet hotspots and Chromebooks available to any student in need, so they could have access and every opportunity to succeed, only many students didn’t show. Once the KHSD announced a “Pass/No Pass” grading, the kids who recognized that the game was rigged stopped coming.
During Distance Learning, I implemented a new grading scale, a 4 point grading scale, which would be standards-based and would better reflect students' GPAs: a 4 is an A, indicating Mastery. 3 is B, indicating Proficient. 2 is a C, or Beginning. 1 is a D, or Below Proficiency, and a 0 is an F, indicating No Evidence of Learning.
While some students persevered and thrived, some did not bother to show, evidenced by the districtwide 14 percent increase in D and F grades.
The same can be said about some educators, too. In one of the most pressure-filled, scrutinized, and chaotic times in American education, teachers were either glorified for their grit, vilified for complaining about the glaring inequities in education, or they simply logged onto Zoom for a few minutes in a block schedule and ghosted — disappeared, just like a majority of our students.
In a career that mandates and promotes professional development, it is shocking that much of the technological illiteracy stemmed from years of educational malpractice in the classroom. Teachers who did not (or would not) evolve left many students unprepared and lost in a digital age. Likewise, the teachers who were on the cusp, the cutting edge of new pedagogical theories and practice, are now exhausted from having to teach not just the students new methods of learning, but their veteran colleagues.
The good teachers were lumped with the bad, and it showed.
Then, the KHSD decided to reopen the schools, giving everyone a small window of time to get ready for students’ return. We were ready, but the students were not. There were students who traveled out of state, or even out of the country, with their parents and missed months of school. Some endured COVID-19 related family tragedies. We expected them to remember how to “school," when they had such an extensive (and sometimes traumatic) break, where there was no academic accountability.
The kids who never bothered to log on were now back on campus with the students who thrived at home. We expected them to be apt pupils. Blank screens turned into blank stares. Their world had changed, but so had their education, for better or worse. As it seems, the privilege of returning to campus during this pandemic has not yet been realized, the effort unworthy of the cost, and the outcome might not have been worth the gamble.
So what should we expect with the upcoming school year? Your guess is as good as mine. However, we cannot allow what happened last year, The Lost Year, to be a precedent-setting year in terms of education. We must learn from the many mistakes of Distance Learning, so that education has a chance to evolve from the ever archaic to the innovative. We cannot move backward, for education should move ever forward.
Education is the common denominator of society, and that common denominator has shifted monumentally. The KHSD has shown that they have the capability to ensure each student has an equitable chance at accessing their education, and we must remain steadfast in the pursuit of equitable education. Students must be willing to accept the challenge of owning their education, to adapt and to achieve, even when their education has been relegated to a computer screen.
Otherwise, after all of the headaches, late-night lesson planning, Zoom calls, and Canvas training, all parents, students, educators and staff grades during this distance learning experiment should be an earned 0- No Evidence of Learning.
Sergio Espain is an English, journalism and WorkForce teacher at Bakersfield High School.