I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem.
I think all he needs to do is look in the mirror and take some responsibility for some of the lack of progress in addressing this problem; there has certainly been no improvement since he has been governor and it is likely the problem has gotten worse. In fact, it doesn’t appear our governor is going to take responsibility for any of the harm or mismanagement he has allowed under his watch.
The decline in our state’s mental health system started occurring several years ago and has seen no improvement over the past 20 years. The imposition by the state of expensive requirements relative to building any housing, much less affordable housing, has been another problem.
Considering governors Newsom and Brown and the Democrats have controlled the California legislature and bureaucracy for the past 12 years, who is left to blame for the lack of improvement to our state’s mental health system and affordable housing during that period? After all, it is the state legislature and bureaucracy that mandates laws and policies along with controlling the purse strings that impact the delivery of some of the services needed to help the homeless, many of whom need mental help along with enacting oppressive and costly requirements in building and providing affordable housing.
The homeless issue is only one of the many mismanaged areas affecting our state’s taxpayers and residents. The several years of the Democrats' social reengineering experiment and stifling and abusive environmental policies are another root cause of burdening our state’s already declining standard of living and contributing to some of the additional homelessness. Of course, no one in Sacramento wants to take responsibility for their contribution to the reasons for the increase in homelessness and the fact California accounts for one-third of our country’s welfare recipients.
When will the taxpayers of California start holding our governor and legislature accountable for their lack of forthrightness when it comes to the actual tangible benefits of implementing all of the oppressive environmental rules and failed social reengineering ideology driving up Californian’s cost of living? Consider our higher utility costs, lack of a stable electric grid, higher gas prices, lack of affordable housing, an incompetent Employment Development Department that frittered away billions of taxpayer dollars on fraudulent claims, wasting millions of acre feet of fresh water during drought, killing our oil and gas and agricultural industries.
We all want to take care of our environment, but at what cost and to what benefit? And are we seeing any benefit? If so, let’s see it. A weakened power grid dependent on power provided by other out-of-state power generators at inflated costs. Importing two thirds of our oil from foreign countries? How is letting two thirds of California’s delta water run into the ocean helping our drought situation; this water is allowed to run into the ocean due to mismanagement of our water resources by state bureaucrats and failed biological opinions, which have proven wrong and ineffective over the past 28 years. Proof is in the pudding.
How did the governor and legislature decide that it is California taxpayers’ responsibility to bear all the costs related to their perceived social and environmental agendas? How much more can we as taxpayers afford to let these people run rampant as they reduce our standard of living and cost us jobs and slowly siphon off any success and wealth our citizens have earned and worked so hard for? The American dream is drifting away as our state government sucks its taxpayers and businesses dry.
Our state government is not representing the taxpayers’ best interests with their actions and oppressive social and environmental ideologies. When are we taxpayers going to hold our governor, liberal politicians and bureaucrats accountable for their detrimental actions to our state's well-being? As has been asked before by my old friend and editorial contributor Phil Rudnick, “If not now, when?" But we had better hurry before it is too late!
Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice and an almond grower in Kern County.