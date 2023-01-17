Geoffrey B. King.jpg

Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice in Bakersfield and an almond grower in Kern County.

I am perplexed after recently reading that our illustrious governor was dismayed over California’s overwhelming homeless problem and lack of progress resolving or improving it. He now wants to hold someone accountable for the state’s failure in improving this problem.

I think all he needs to do is look in the mirror and take some responsibility for some of the lack of progress in addressing this problem; there has certainly been no improvement since he has been governor and it is likely the problem has gotten worse. In fact, it doesn’t appear our governor is going to take responsibility for any of the harm or mismanagement he has allowed under his watch.