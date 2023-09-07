Our veterans placed their futures on hold, their safety at risk, and their lives on the line for our freedom. They represent the pride of our community and the strength of our nation, and it is only reasonable that upon their return that we care for their medical needs.
For Kern veterans, it’s long past time that we give them the healthcare they earned and deserve. A new Bakersfield VA clinic’s construction was one of 15 across the country that were approved in a package passed by an act of Congress well over a decade ago in 2009. In the years that have followed, 14 of those clinics have been opened across the country, providing vital services and meeting critical needs for the veteran community. Yet the Bakersfield site remains unopened to this day; indeed, construction has not even commenced.
Instead, our local veterans are required to return time and again to use the same old, outmoded Westwind site that has been here for more than 30 years. Worse still, for many services they often must travel more than 100 miles away to the Wilshire building in Los Angeles for care that is not offered here at home. This is simply unacceptable: No Kern County vets should have to cross a mountain range and fight SoCal traffic for care that is already authorized for provision right here in Bakersfield.
The saga of the new clinic’s delays reads like a work of fiction. The landowners of the current outdated clinic have fought possessively to prevent the construction of a new one in order to preserve a very lucrative six-figure monthly government contract of $200,000 in income. Using bureaucratic appeals and legal obstruction over unreasonable pretenses, their efforts have stymied the assistance that so many have waited for in our veterans community. Thirty-one failed protests to date is enough already. It is an inexcusable example of the overlitigated state of American public development, and a shameful case of personal greed over patriotic duty.
It is time for the new clinic project to move ahead; our local heroes have waited long enough. The Bakersfield City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing tonight to try to break through the impasse, and I strongly urge the Planning Commission and my fellow local officials to say enough is enough.
Together, we can, and we must, take this project from mirage to reality. Our veterans gave their best for us, it is time we return that same level of commitment to them by providing an accessible, modern and top-quality facility to meet their medical needs right here in Kern. I would like to thank Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for his steadfast support of Kern County’s veterans throughout his tenure.
This new and improved site will be well-served by its proximity to Highway 99 and Golden State Highway. The new site is situated near public transportation with the safety of our veterans in mind. Our veterans will be provided with a state-of-the-art facility developed with patient convenience, safety and most importantly, a healing environment that conforms with all of VA's goals in providing quality care to veterans. This is the right choice, the right location and what is right for our veterans.
Jeff Flores is the chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors and 3rd district supervisor.