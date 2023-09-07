Jeff Flores mug

Jeff Flores

Our veterans placed their futures on hold, their safety at risk, and their lives on the line for our freedom. They represent the pride of our community and the strength of our nation, and it is only reasonable that upon their return that we care for their medical needs.

For Kern veterans, it’s long past time that we give them the healthcare they earned and deserve. A new Bakersfield VA clinic’s construction was one of 15 across the country that were approved in a package passed by an act of Congress well over a decade ago in 2009. In the years that have followed, 14 of those clinics have been opened across the country, providing vital services and meeting critical needs for the veteran community. Yet the Bakersfield site remains unopened to this day; indeed, construction has not even commenced.