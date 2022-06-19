Hard Rock International is a world-renowned, critically acclaimed hospitality and entertainment company, with one of the most recognized brands on the globe. Kern County joins this family of premium Hard Rock resort destinations located in some of the most iconic places in the world. Hard Rock has similar casino resort properties in Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City, Florida and the Dominican Republic, among other locations. Vacationers enjoy Hard Rock Hotels in New York, San Diego, Atlanta, Ibiza, London, Dublin, Madrid, Amsterdam, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun.
Yes, at the new $600 million Hard Rock Hotel and Casino you can gamble, but you can also enjoy several premium dining and bar experiences, attend Hard Rock Live concerts with top tier artists, stay in one of the property’s 400 spectacular rooms filled with elegant amenities, and relax, play and receive first-class service at the Rock Spa and Fitness facility and luxury pool. This destination also provides the most expansive and contemporary conference center and meeting space in Kern County, in addition to a designated state-of-the-art RV park.
Hard Rock International was named one of Forbes Magazine’s “America’s Best Large Employers” in 2022. Last year, Hard Rock was named one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power’s North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year.
The project itself will create more than 1,000 construction jobs, and nearly 4,000 new, permanent direct and indirect jobs once completed, with a projected $60 million payroll. There is also a local hiring provision that requires at least 50 percent of workers come from communities here in Kern, with the goal of filling all positions with local talent. Furthermore, this project is expected to generate an additional $85 million in indirect and induced compensation and an estimated $275.8 million in indirect and induced sales on an annual basis.
While no taxpayer money is being used for the project, the estimated value of this project’s one-time and recurring payments to the county of Kern is nearly $220 million over the next 20 years, which includes building a new joint fire and sheriff substation along with the purchase of needed vehicles, staffing and capital outlays for additional equipment, and full funding of a deputy sheriff’s training academy. This project provides a direct General Fund contribution based on a calculation of standard property tax formulas along with a 6 percent Occupied Room Fee.
Thanks for signing off, governor. Congratulations to the Tejon Indian Tribe’s leadership and members on the years of hard work put into bringing this extraordinary project to Kern County. Moreover, on behalf of the county of Kern, thank you for efforts to elevate our region and contributions to growing a thriving and resilient regional economy!
Ryan Alsop is the chief administrative officer for the county of Kern.