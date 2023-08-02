Can one city ever have too many music venues and dance halls, too much toe-tapping and foot-stomping music? I don’t think so, certainly not if it’s the Bakersfield Sound that was created right here in the early ’50’ at the Blackboard, the Lucky Spot, Trout’s and the Clover Club, to name a few. Seems to me Nashville and Austin have stolen our music and I think it’s time to take it back!

Sure we have our great and world-famous Crystal Palace; thank goodness for Bucks Owens’ vision that gave us this gift bringing in thousands of visitors. But what if all those visitors stayed over in Bakersfield several days just to go honky-tonking? Let us hope!

