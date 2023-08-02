Can one city ever have too many music venues and dance halls, too much toe-tapping and foot-stomping music? I don’t think so, certainly not if it’s the Bakersfield Sound that was created right here in the early ’50’ at the Blackboard, the Lucky Spot, Trout’s and the Clover Club, to name a few. Seems to me Nashville and Austin have stolen our music and I think it’s time to take it back!
Sure we have our great and world-famous Crystal Palace; thank goodness for Bucks Owens’ vision that gave us this gift bringing in thousands of visitors. But what if all those visitors stayed over in Bakersfield several days just to go honky-tonking? Let us hope!
For a start, we’re getting the Rustic Rail Saloon, a classic honky-tonk being brought to life out on Eat Norris Road in the turn-of-the-century train depot that we’ve all been wondering about for years. Could this start a trend toward making Oildale ‘08 a destination with more Bakersfield Sound venues opening up for our many talented musicians; more places like the Rustic Rail to keep traditional country music alive? These forward-thinking investors and creators of this charming work in progress enterprise, Kipp Sullivan, Mark Muleady and Jacob Vaughn, are gracing this establishment with a large, roomy hardwood dance floor to lure even the most timid of dancers out. To "Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” is a lot easier on a crowded dance floor.
Let’s give Nashville and Austin a little more competition. Actually, I’m challenging us all to give them a run for their money! It is called The Bakersfield Sound! People should be coming here for country music; we have the history, we have great musicians who are looking for more venues to showcase their talent.
Wait . . . . I’m having a dream . . . . Hmmm, just think about this . . . What if the whole of North Chester Avenue, from Roberts Lane to Norris Road, was alive every night with music and dance venues? Can’t you just see it? A mile of glittering neon lights so bright you would be able to see them from the bluffs; a beacon calling to all who want to express and share the foot stomping, two-stepping music offered right here on our North Chester Avenue Strip. Let’s remind the world that it was Bakersfield where the Bakersfield Sound started.
Let’s take a moment to pay tribute to two of our great musicians, Buck and Merle.
Buck Owens, daily out and about on the streets of Bakersfield; having lunch at Hodel’s, ready with a “Hi, there” to anyone who greeted him. Showing up at the grand opening of a new business to meet and greet and wishing enormous success with handshakes and hugs all around.
And Merle, never forgetting his roots right here in Oildale, a self-admitted ‘08er for life; continuing to gift us with his music in person as long as he was physically able. And let’s not forget that Buck Owens chose the old River Theatre (just south of Norris Road) to remodel as his recording studio. I don’t know if he attended the theater’s Saturday afternoon matinees as a boy, but I do know that Merle did.
Aha. . . I’m closing my eyes, putting my 11-year-old self and my little brother back in those theater seats on a hot 1947 Saturday afternoon, feeling the spirit of Merle Haggard as a boy next to us enjoying the double feature and unlimited cartoons.
Citizens of Oildale, don’t think we haven’t noticed what you have been doing to beautify and spiff up your streets and neighborhoods. Let’s make this new business a roaring success — The Rustic Rail Saloon! We can put Oildale ‘08 on the Bakersfield Sound music map. I think Buck and Merle would be very proud.
Personally, I cannot wait to put on my blue suede boots, gather up my old lady friends and go check this place out. Maybe someone will ask us for a dance. If not we will dance with each other, of course, like nobody’s watching.
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.