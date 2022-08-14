IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

I may not live in Los Angeles but I’ve been in love with LA since my mother first took me over the Grapevine south on old Highway 99 to shop for a prom dress at downtown Bullock’s. Lunch was always a toss-up. Which one? Clifton’s Cafeteria Redwood or Clifton’s Pacific Seas with waterfalls and real rainstorms.

Yes, I live in Bakersfield but half the 20,000 miles I drive each year are in and around Los Angeles: season tickets to the Pantages Theatre musicals, taking adult grandchildren to operas at the Dorothy Chandler, younger grandchildren to sample escargots at Monsieur Marcel in Farmer’s Market, shopping for doll clothes at the American Girl Grove and just gawking at the Disney Concert Hall. In fact, my car glove box has a copy of “Pocket Guide to Los Angeles Architecture” that is dog-eared and should be replaced.