I am a high-risk person because of age and because of immunosuppression. When COVID-19 hit in 2020 followed by lockdowns and mandates, I was more concerned than everyone else, because of my condition and comorbidities. So, I did some research beyond proclamations by the government, CDC, NIH, and the authorities. I read about the treatments, Operation Warp Speed, the history of various epidemics, etc. and familiarized myself with the disease.
When the Health Department came to close down my golf course, I complained because that is one activity that offers natural social distancing, plenty of sunshine and outdoors — which are beneficial for such diseases. Fortunately, the health department revoked the decision and our golf course remained open through the pandemic. For me, I kept living life. I took reasonable precautions like masking when appropriate. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I took the vaccine, a booster before the recommendations came out, and another booster in November. I met a lot of people, tried to build up business, remained active, exercised regularly and did not let the fear get to me.
The government kept pushing mandates, lockdowns, masks, etc. and the economy suffered. We have had trouble retaining employees, at least partly because of government policies. Somehow, we persevered. I knew vaccine and other mandates were not the only answers. The government and media have completely suppressed the alternatives — several treatments available that have been successful in other countries, for a disease that kills less than 1 percent of infected people.
So, last week, after full vaccinations and two booster doses, I contracted the disease. I had some symptoms and tested positive for COVID on Thursday, Feb. 3. My wife, who was asymptomatic, also tested positive. We have no idea where we contracted the disease but there we were. I called my doctor and both of us received an infusion of monoclonal antibodies. My wife remained relatively asymptomatic, I had mild symptoms but recovered and today we are both symptoms-free and the tests are negative. This is within five days of diagnosis.
Why am I writing this? Because the powers-to-be have convinced the public that this is an extremely deadly disease (remember — the death rate for high-risk people like me is less than 4 percent and in general it is <1 percent); that the vaccine is the only solution (even though both President Biden and Vice President Harris opposed it in the beginning); and the Fauci Brigade, the Big Tech, the legacy media and others have joined in the chorus. Any dissenting voices have been suppressed and censored. These actions have created a fear of God in unsuspecting, gullible Americans. My personal experience, and that of many others, is that this is a treatable disease and there is no justification for fear or shutting down the economy.
Vaccines are one of the tools in the arsenal.
A study from the Johns Hopkins University showed last week that the lockdowns did not affect the death rate significantly — only 0.2 percent. However, they devastated the economy and affected countless lives. The insurance company data now show that the death rate from non-COVID-related deaths among people 40-64 is up 40 percent. They are “investigating the causes” but I dare to guess — it is suicides, loss of opportunities, business failures and lack of availability of medical treatment. The data from Red States vs. Blue States are clear. You will not read about these data in mainstream media or legacy media. Worse yet, we have affected an entire generation of children negatively.
What the government has done to the population over the last two years is an abomination, a real crime against humanity.
Now, many countries in Europe and around the world are removing the mandates. The truckers in Canada are revolting against this insanity. The elites in Ottawa, Washington, D.C., and other countries are detached from the reality of common people. My experience over the last two years, and especially last week, states that the so-called experts and talking heads on TV are all wrong and real misinformation is being spread by those people. It is about time the John and Jane Q. Public rise up and confront this insanity. A civil disobedience is needed here.
Dr. Girish Patel is a physician, business owner and longtime member of the community.