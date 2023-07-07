Let's face it — since COVID-19 first officially reared its ugly head in 2020, the world has changed profoundly and dramatically. The Wuhan-originated virus has killed — as of this writing — 1,127,152 Americans and 6,947,183 individuals globally.
Whenever a monstrous event like COVID-19 happens, the world changes drastically.
The virus has changed the way people attend religious gatherings worldwide, with many worshippers not congregating in buildings any more but attending services and ceremonies via mediums such as Zoom, GoogleHangouts and Skype. Extreme isolation is also a byproduct of the virus, especially in the early days, with social distancing. The virus has also further divided the two-party duopoly in our country: With Democrats traditionally being for more stringent protocols and vaccines and Republicans staunchly and vehemently advocating for less regulatory measures.
COVID-19 is also changing our world cinematically. The most central example of my observation would be Elias Perez's COVID-19-inspired directorial debut, "Mocos" — an innovative film that revolutionizes the art of filmmaking, post COVID-19.
I will be completely honest and up front with you: I have a small role in the film. I don't want to give away any spoilers, so all I will say is I play a character named Jimmy, who was adversely affected by the titular virus, "Mocos."
The film's story is described thusly: Aliens, in a quest for world dominion, launch a virus — Mocos — that brings madness and mayhem to the world. The film satirizes COVID-19 and the way people react and have reacted to it, as well as well as adding its own spin to COVID-19's fictional counterpart, "Mocos."
In addition to filming my lines for the aforementioned film for a day, I have seen many clips, including behind-the-scenes footage and I can say honestly and without hesitation that Mr. Perez's film is spectacular and I believe it is going to resonate with people nationally and internationally.
What really drew me to the project — aside from the humor, the wonderful costumes, the sublime script and the laugh-out-loud humor — is the originality. Perez not only films actors in the same room/studio/exterior/interior location, but he also incorporates actors in the film remotely, from all over the globe. This is an ingenious way to go about a film about a pandemic, and by showing people worldwide affected by the fictional alien virus, Perez is brilliantly mimicking the zeitgeist and pioneering a new revolutionary style of filmmaking, post-COVID-19.
This is a first-of-its-kind film, a concept that is entirely original and engaging. And I am honored to be a part of it.
"Mocos" will be released later this year.
Jack Bristow is an author and actor, residing in Kern County.