The world is currently experiencing by far the largest ever epidemic of human monkeypox, and the United States is disproportionately affected, accounting for nearly 17,000 of the 47,000 confirmed cases globally. Monkeypox is a disease with a long incubation period, so it will take time to turn it around — we need to treat it with urgency, now.

We are at a pivot in this outbreak, similar to March 2020 for COVID. The best thing we can do right now for public health is to stop putting this disease into a box to which it doesn’t belong.