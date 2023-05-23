I went to medical school in 1976 and have been tested innumerable times for nearly five decades to affirm a threshold of competence. The testing preceded medical school and is a subliminal part of every patient encounter. Patients have the right to be comfortable with their quality of care. Any deviation from that covenant can defile the fundamental rule of medicine, the sacred Hippocratic Oath: First, do no harm.

The notion of competence seems to be in a state of disrepair, and merit is losing its relevance. We are still struggling with a parallel experiment dubbed Modern Money Theory that proclaims government can print to prosperity; it surely ignites inflation and guts the toils of the hard-working. A mulish submission to magical ideology and distribution of free money to influence elections can win a battle and lose the war.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.