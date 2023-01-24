While certainly not true for all Baby Boomers (those born from 1946 to 1964 — the single largest cohort of children ever born in America) one group of us was raised on a Saturday morning TV diet of, among others, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Hopalong Cassidy, Gene Autry and The Lone Ranger.

With each of these westerns both consciously or unconsciously, along with our cereal, we took in a strict moral code and a clearly articulated and firmly grounded system of right and wrong. There was always a good guy and a bad guy. The good guy(s) took on the bad guy(s) with either a fist or gun fight — and won. Wrongdoing was seen as deserving of immediate hard-hitting punishment. There was always a main street or rock canyon shootout with bank robbers, horse or cattle thieves, outlaws — singly or in gangs — coming to town, or other rowdy ne’er-do-wells, and they all met their doom in 30 minutes of TV time.