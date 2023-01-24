While certainly not true for all Baby Boomers (those born from 1946 to 1964 — the single largest cohort of children ever born in America) one group of us was raised on a Saturday morning TV diet of, among others, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Hopalong Cassidy, Gene Autry and The Lone Ranger.
With each of these westerns both consciously or unconsciously, along with our cereal, we took in a strict moral code and a clearly articulated and firmly grounded system of right and wrong. There was always a good guy and a bad guy. The good guy(s) took on the bad guy(s) with either a fist or gun fight — and won. Wrongdoing was seen as deserving of immediate hard-hitting punishment. There was always a main street or rock canyon shootout with bank robbers, horse or cattle thieves, outlaws — singly or in gangs — coming to town, or other rowdy ne’er-do-wells, and they all met their doom in 30 minutes of TV time.
In these Westerns, overtly as by Roy Rogers, or subliminally as by their action, were mini-sermons about right and wrong. For our entire childhoods we were steeped in right overcoming wrong. We watched TV Western heroes whose examples we took to heart that did not require explaining.
These TV Western “morality tales” reflected and reinforced the values of our and earlier American times. Our memories of these Westerns and their moral lessons, among many other social influences and influencers, played a big part of who we became as adults. Prior generations each in their turn had their memories and experiences that shaped who and what they became and thereby shaped America.
Somewhere along the way of the mid-1960s some of our now elderly cohort sadly descended into rebellion and the drug-soaked, stoned and stuporous Age of Aquarius, upending everything that had previously defined the good and praiseworthy about America. Among other mantras was “Never trust anyone over 30” (said ironically by radicals well over 30). Scenes of buildings being burned or destructively occupied in protest were cheered. They had sit-ins, mind-altering drugs, angry-, punk-, and grunge-rock, free love, partner-swapping communes, Woodstock, public nudity, and sexual anything goes.
A whole new generation of Americans (Gen Xers) was born into and during this Age of Aquarius with few of the values that had served our country so well. The next-gen’s memory banks were filling up with radically different stuff.
Our memories play a major part in what we believe America is all about, and that in turn greatly shapes what America becomes. A self-fulfilling prophecy: Memories, among other defining forces, shape the people who shape the nation.
Our generation (my generation) is now leaving the scene. And with that exit, America is losing a bank of stored experiences and memories — our historical, normative and institutional depth — that which made America’s self- and international identity what it had been for generations.
As we boomers bid goodbye, many in our younger leadership class find themselves acting upon an entirely different foundation of memories. We are losing a repository of national and institutional norms that kept us securely moored to what America has been all about. If remembered, or known at all, JFK’s “Ask not...” inaugural oration (which spoke powerfully to pre-boomers and most boomers) seems by today’s standards cutely, if laughably, quaint.
While sometimes they shout, memories speak to us mostly in quiet whispers. And they help secure the foundations upon which every individual, every generation, every nation builds. People and nations have an enduring continuity tying past, present and future together into an organic unity.
What we remember ourselves being yesterday tells us who and what we are today and will be tomorrow. What we remember America being yesterday likewise tells us what America is today and will be tomorrow. Without those memories reinforcing norms and values going back to our founding — guiding our continuing growth forward toward that “more perfect union” —- it’s hard to guess what America will wind up being.
Brik McDill, Ph.D. is a retired psychologist and author of "Dangerous Marriage"; "Parenting the Prodigal"; and "Raising Safety-Smart Kids." His newest, “Instilling Ethical Excellence... A Roadmap for Instilling Ethical Excellence in our Children,” is in production with an international publisher.