Jasmin LaBasso_headshot
Jasmin LoBasso is the superintendent of recreation and community services at North of the River Recreation and Park District.
 Courtesy photo

One of my favorite things about working in public service is hearing stories from community members about how a local agency has been a part of someone’s life.

Many people reminisce with me about how they grew up playing North of the River sports. They speak fondly of their time here, playing in our parks, attending activities in our centers, or joining sports leagues. Their stories serve as a reminder of the importance of recreation and green spaces. These vital points of infrastructure offer space for our brains to relax, moments to destress, and chances to embrace leisure.