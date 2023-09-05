Recently, on a hot summer afternoon, I drove out to Oildale to research my latest contribution to The Californian. Crossing the Kern River Bridge, slowly going north approaching Roberts Lane, my eyes are drawn to the corner where our family used to live and is now swallowed up by a gigantic McDonald’s.
I pause, remembering how it was long ago ... when it was the Rio Grande filling station, a busy and bustling business that my parents impulsively bought in the summer of 1946. There stood a large, modern, cement block building, newly painted all around with a wide red stripe, a roof covering two bays of pumps and a large showroom for the sale of tires.
Mom, anxious to make the most of their investment, created a “mini mart” stocked with everything a working oil field roustabout could want — a variety of work gloves in many sizes, cigarettes, Copenhagen tobacco, candy, gum, snacks, soft drinks and two pinball machines to entertain waiting customers while Dad cleaned their windshields, checked tires, oil, battery and radiator water then filled their gas tank.
It was in this showroom that I learned to make change while punching in the numbers on the ancient big brass cash register.
We lived in the small one-bedroom apartment attached to the back. Behind us was Oil Well Cementing Company’s large gravel-filled yard for trucks and a small office; to the right lived the Balisdells in a large Victorian, and to our left was my uncle’s shop, Barnes Core Drilling. Across Roberts Lane on the northwest corner was the diner where oilfield workers had their mashed potatoes and gravy/meatloaf lunch every day.
That was the summer before I started eighth grade at Beardsley School (1948) and where I had my first job. I washed dishes and mopped floors and was introduced to the jukebox music of Hank Williams, Eddy Arnold, Roy Acuff, Bob Wills and so many others. This is where country music, before The Bakersfield Sound, became a part of my soul; yes, in that little Oildale diner when I was 12 years old. I can never drive this part of Oildale, North Chester Avenue, without seeing it as it was, when I was a girl and walked these streets. If you don’t mind, I’ll continue on with my memories.
A few blocks up, toward the old River Theatre, there is an empty, overgrown field and it was empty and overgrown in the summer of 1947 when a big revival tent went up. For two weeks Mom sent me and my little brother to Bible camp. In the cool evenings Dad took us to the fire and brimstone preaching led by the young Oral Roberts family. After convincing us we were headed to that very hot place, (hotter than it was under the tent?) this charismatic, singing family soothed our fear-filled hearts with the prettiest of gospel music during the altar call.
As I head on north this hot summer day (but cool compared to that long ago revival tent!), I notice, and joyously report to you, the former Oildale Library building is still there and well cared for. It is where we children escaped the summer heat and learned to love books. This “Jewel of Oildale,” with quaint, sweet architecture, is now a pretty little church, hopefully not preaching fire and brimstone!
Having grown up in Oildale, walking those very streets for many years, one gets used to and can stop seeing age and deterioration setting in — something like what happens when husband and wife, living so long together, no longer see the age spots and wrinkles; they still see each other through those rose-colored glasses of young love. Which is great for a marriage, not so much for a small town?
Could Oildale’s beautification plan plant some trees along North Chester Avenue? Trees, God’s gift to us, to shade and cool us, softening harsh cityscapes. I don’t know how to make it happen. ... I don’t even know how they could water trees on this street. But this idea is tossed out there with a loving heart from a fellow ’08er who considers Oildale her hometown. Maybe one of you readers knows if this is possible.
I do know anything is possible! Just go take a look at what is happening on East Norris Road in that old train depot!
Nada Nuanez Byrum is a retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.