Recently, on a hot summer afternoon, I drove out to Oildale to research my latest contribution to The Californian. Crossing the Kern River Bridge, slowly going north approaching Roberts Lane, my eyes are drawn to the corner where our family used to live and is now swallowed up by a gigantic McDonald’s.

I pause, remembering how it was long ago ... when it was the Rio Grande filling station, a busy and bustling business that my parents impulsively bought in the summer of 1946. There stood a large, modern, cement block building, newly painted all around with a wide red stripe, a roof covering two bays of pumps and a large showroom for the sale of tires.