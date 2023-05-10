Betty L. Kouklis (copy)

Betty L. Kouklis is retired from a family business. She came to the Delano area in 1933, was active in school PTA and has participated in many civic activities including Delano's Centennial book.

In response to the recent article by Nada Byrum, I too, felt the need to document memories of a lifetime. And I did, by publishing a book of my life. My family, consisting of mother, father and seven children, left Arkansas and came to California during the depression where my father found work in a Fullerton Park.

While living in Buena Park, we experienced in 1933 the great Long Beach area earthquake. A memory told by my mother was when my brother rang a newly installed doorbell at a neighbor's house, he ran home and told her that when he pressed the button, the whole house shook. I remember we spent the night sleeping outdoors on the lawn.