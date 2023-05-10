In response to the recent article by Nada Byrum, I too, felt the need to document memories of a lifetime. And I did, by publishing a book of my life. My family, consisting of mother, father and seven children, left Arkansas and came to California during the depression where my father found work in a Fullerton Park.
While living in Buena Park, we experienced in 1933 the great Long Beach area earthquake. A memory told by my mother was when my brother rang a newly installed doorbell at a neighbor's house, he ran home and told her that when he pressed the button, the whole house shook. I remember we spent the night sleeping outdoors on the lawn.
We moved to Delano, where my aunt and uncle were living, when I was 6 years old. After working at various jobs, my father was hired as a foreman for the Beckwith Ranch near Columbine School. A peach orchard was part of the ranch and during the harvest season, my mother supervised the cutting of peaches in half in the peach shed. The peaches were then placed on wooden trays and taken by rail out to the field to dry in the sun. After a time they were then again put on the rails to enter the sulphur sheds. I recall the women who worked at cutting peaches kept a can of talcum powder nearby to sprinkle on the inside of their elbows where it seemed the fuzz from the peaches caused itching. The peach pits were widely used for wood stove fuel.
I graduated from Columbine in 1941 and attended Delano High School during the World War II years, graduating in 1945. In my book, I wrote about what life was like on the homefront. Patriotism was unbelievable. In the window of homes where a member of the family was in the service, a banner consisting of a blue star (or one for each serviceman) was placed. Our hearts would go out to the family who covered the blue star with a gold one, indicating the loved one had sacrificed his life.
Everyone worked together for a common cause to support our troops. We knitted or crocheted squares of yarn to be joined for afghans, we rolled bandages for the Red Cross, collected tin foil (even from gum wrappers), rubber bands, tin cans, balls of string, and other items for recycling. We sold and bought Victory Stamps and Bonds. Sugar and gas were among the rationing. We started school at an earlier time and were out early to go to farms to participate in the "War Food Production Program."
We spent many hours manning airplane observation posts. We had to learn the silhouette shapes of all planes, both ours and the enemy. When a plane, or planes, was spotted we had to phone to a main post and tell the type of plane, which direction it was going and how long it was in our sight.
Mail, both to and from the servicemen, was called V-Mail. I remember a German prisoner-of-war camp in Delano across from the old VFW hall. I remember the Christmas when I was a senior, a group of us gathered across the street from the camp and as we started to sing, the German inmates came out of the buildings and gathered at the fence. Our last song was "Silent Night" and when we finished, the Germans sang "Silent Night" in German back to us. Years later I met one of those prisoners when he brought his family to see where he had been during the war. He said he remembered our caroling and also hearing the music from the Saturday dances held in the VFW hall. We celebrated May 8, the day war was ended in Europe and what a celebration when the war in the Pacific finally ended in the late summer of 1945.
My interest in journalism began when I was a junior in high school and I was editor of the school paper, The Live Wire, when I was a senior. After graduation I was hired by Larry Freeman, owner of the twice-weekly The Delano Record.
On Christmas Day 1945, I met a handsome young Marine just home after serving in the South Pacific. We were married on Sept. 2, 1948 and lived in Los Angeles while he attended college. After his graduation in 1950, we moved back to Delano, started our first harvesting company that gradually developed into a trucking company, which today is managed by our son and daughter.
In the 1970s during the time I was partner with my sister in a travel agency, Andy and I had the opportunity to visit many places in the world, among them countries of Europe, Greece, Israel, South America, Korea and after retiring, enjoyed several cruises. Eventually we purchased our first motor coach and traveled to all but three states here, Canada, Alaska and spent several winters traveling in Mexico. My book could be classed as a travelogue.
In closing, I would agree with Nada in sharing your stories. I know in my 96 years I have so many more to tell. My niece, on one of her many bookmarks, printed "Memories are not Perfected until they are Shared." So true.
Betty L. Kouklis lives in Bakersfield.