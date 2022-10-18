Growing up in Arizona, Kelton Beattie always wanted to be an athletic trainer and work with sports teams. It was not until college where he participated in a police department ride-along that his passion for law enforcement began. From that point forward, Beattie knew it would be a lifelong career where he could help people in need and make a positive impact in his community.
Beattie, now Senior Officer Beattie, began working for the Bakersfield Police Department in 2016. He is presently assigned to the K9 Unit with his partner Zeke, a Belgian Malinois.
On a Friday night, a week before Christmas, in December 2020, Senior Officer Beattie responded to a 911 call involving an armed person on the street of a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Despite officers' numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, the gunman ultimately shot Senior Officer Beattie. A bullet struck his right femur; another grazed his hand and went through the back of his jacket.
Senior Officer Beattie’s femur was shattered and required extensive surgical repair, which ultimately left him with several screws and a rod through the full length of his femur, and a bullet permanently embedded in the back of his leg. His hand required several interior and exterior sutures.
Among the first thoughts that went through Senior Officer Beattie’s mind during the incident were those of his family. “The ﬁrst thought that came into my mind was I need to stay in the ﬁght and ensure I make it back home to my family. I had a brief moment with regrets where I wished I would have done more with my family and accomplished more in life.”
After a two-year hiatus, the 38th Annual Bakersfield Police Memorial Run will return Saturday, Oct. 22. Proceeds from the run benefit the educational needs of surviving children of BPD officers killed in the line of duty.
While Senior Officer Beattie was an avid runner when he participated in previous BPD Memorial Runs, he will be supporting runners from the sidelines this year.
“This event is a great way to honor those brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure others go home safely to their families," he said. "Unfortunately, I will not be participating in the run. I am still recovering and have a substantial amount of pain while running. However, I will support them in spirit.”
Greg Terry is the chief of police for the Bakersfield Police Department.