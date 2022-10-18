Chief Terry.jpg

Greg Terry is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.

 Courtesy of BPD

Growing up in Arizona, Kelton Beattie always wanted to be an athletic trainer and work with sports teams. It was not until college where he participated in a police department ride-along that his passion for law enforcement began. From that point forward, Beattie knew it would be a lifelong career where he could help people in need and make a positive impact in his community.

Beattie, now Senior Officer Beattie, began working for the Bakersfield Police Department in 2016. He is presently assigned to the K9 Unit with his partner Zeke, a Belgian Malinois.