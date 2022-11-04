Nov. 8 will be a big day for many residents in unincorporated Kern County. This will be the last day for voters in the unincorporated areas to decide on the levels of service they wish to receive going forward. Over the previous seven years, Kern County has experienced an unprecedented decline in our oil and gas industry revenues, due mainly to legislation impacting our ability to drill and produce oil and gas products that fuel our vehicles, homes and economy. This problem will only worsen as the state moves to meet its climate agenda.
This impacts the county leaders' ability to provide adequate public safety and other vital services in unincorporated areas. With discretionary spending limited to just under $400 million each year, the Kern County Board of Supervisors must decide what services are supplied with the money available. As this revenue declines, so will the services received.
Many of our residents have already experienced what the continued decline in public safety or other vital services has had on our quality of life in Kern County and should consider supporting Measure K. Supporting Measure K is not only improving public safety while maintaining other services such as code enforcement, mental health services and homelessness.
Measure K will also support the preservation of home values, the most significant investment many of us will ever make in our lives. Nothing will impact the value of this investment greater than graffiti-riddled streets, surrounding dilapidated structures, or the deranged, drugged-out homeless person sleeping or roaming your neighborhood or parks. The dollar loss on this investment alone is thousands of times greater than you will ever save by not supporting Measure K.
Many of us often rely heavily on the slate mailers from the political parties to which we belong to educate us and give direction on how we vote. We trust and rely on these party leaders to have done the research and identify whether a proposition, measure or candidate would be good for us based on our joint beliefs and desires for quality of life.
I feel any of these organizations that have come out against Measure K are greatly misaligned with what many of us in the unincorporated areas are experiencing. I want to encourage everyone considering whether to support Measure K or not to put that mailer down. Drive around the county areas and ask yourself if this is the quality of life I want for my family.
Am I OK leaving my home in the morning, driving down a rutted-out pothole-ridden road, and my children walking to school on unpoliced streets or worse, leaving you home to find out your car is gone? Am I OK with my local fire station only providing basic emergency medical care as EMTs and my loved ones waiting 20 to 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive that may or may not have a paramedic staffed that day?
My preference and my vote; I want to leave my home in the morning, knowing my children are safe walking to school on policed streets, and while I am away, my family members will be receiving the highest level of care possible in a timely manner from the firefighter paramedics in my fire station should the need arise.
Many expressing support or no support have all shared concerns over Measure K and allocations to the general fund. I support this as a taxpayer and as a union president. Once sustainability has been brought to our public safety sectors, I want our community advisory panel to be able to guide our electeds on the next priority that we, as residents, have identified as needs in our community.
The revenues generated will stay local, and decision-makers can't impact the decisions on how this is allocated outside of our local control. Supporting Measure K will give residents a voice in how the services are provided, not Sacramento.
David Nelson is president of the Kern County Firefighters Association.