David Nelson is president of the Kern County Firefighters Association.

Nov. 8 will be a big day for many residents in unincorporated Kern County. This will be the last day for voters in the unincorporated areas to decide on the levels of service they wish to receive going forward. Over the previous seven years, Kern County has experienced an unprecedented decline in our oil and gas industry revenues, due mainly to legislation impacting our ability to drill and produce oil and gas products that fuel our vehicles, homes and economy. This problem will only worsen as the state moves to meet its climate agenda.

This impacts the county leaders' ability to provide adequate public safety and other vital services in unincorporated areas. With discretionary spending limited to just under $400 million each year, the Kern County Board of Supervisors must decide what services are supplied with the money available. As this revenue declines, so will the services received.