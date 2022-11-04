From his earliest days as a congressional staffer, Kevin McCarthy has been driven to seize political power.
“We’re going to take over the whole California Republican Party,” he told me in an interview in the 1990s, with a look of absolute confidence on his face.
The “we” in that sentence was the local political organization headed by then-Rep. Bill Thomas of Bakersfield, for whom McCarthy worked as an aide. It was a small but effective political machine that exercised tight control over who got elected and who did not in California’s bright red Kern County.
The Thomas/McCarthy group’s effort to expand its local control to the state level didn’t work out, largely because of Thomas’ effort to convince party activists that the GOP was doomed in California if it didn’t moderate its hard line stances on abortion, gun control and other social issues. It ran into a stone wall of opposition from far right conservatives who were rising to party control, even as the GOP was devolving into irrelevance in the left-leaning state.
McCarthy was unfazed. He was soon elected to the state Assembly, where he took his first step up the political leadership ladder. His personal charm and political skills helped him become the first freshman elected as GOP leader of the house in the state’s history. The fact that he had once helped push Thomas’ moderate agenda was overlooked or forgotten.
There, he was not known for any policy achievements, but he once told me he was quite proud of his decision to drill fellow Republican lawmakers on legislative rules, using flash cards. He said he believed a firm knowledge of the rules helped them overcome some of the disadvantages of their minority status.
As Thomas’ chosen successor in 2007, McCarthy’s prodigious fundraising and campaign skills helped propel his meteoric rise through whip positions to House majority leader. He and most other people expected him to become speaker after John Boehner resigned in October of 2015.
That ambition was derailed by his blunder of publicly saying that the House’s investigation of the Benghazi disaster was designed to depress the poll numbers of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. It appears he did not anticipate the backlash that followed, but it was typical McCarthy. All evidence is that he sees politics not as a means to a policy end, but as a contest with winners and losers.
Despite the setback, McCarthy retained his post as majority leader under Speaker Paul Ryan, becoming minority leader, the GOP equivalent of speaker, when Democrats took over both houses with Barack Obama’s election to president in 2008.
Now, his alliance with Donald Trump — despite his angry outburst at the former president while a Trump-inspired mob was storming the Capitol — appears to be the ultimate expression of the same outlook. Clearly, it has put him within reach of the speakership that he has been craving for years.
He doesn’t appear to be bothered by the fact that Thomas, his former mentor, makes no secret of the fact that he is appalled by McCarthy’s slavish devotion to Trump. In an interview on a Bakersfield's KGET-TV 17 last year, Thomas savaged McCarthy for not putting distance between himself and Trump and for several examples of McCarthy echoing Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, especially during the electoral vote count on Jan. 6.
“There was no fraud,” Thomas said, “but the president at his end of Pennsylvania Avenue was talking about massive fraud. On the other end, Arizona was being challenged by the Republicans, led by the minority leader, (saying) that there was massive fraud in the Arizona election. The same lie that the president was delivering near the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue was happening on the floor of the House. And that’s when all this broke loose.”
I have known Kevin McCarthy for many years, and I’m certain he is enough of a realist to know what’s wrong with Trump’s single-handed domination of the Republican Party. But I’m also certain that if it will help him win enough congressional seats to seize control of the speaker’s gavel, that’s all he wants.
He will undoubtedly use the speakership to raise money and elect more Republicans.
What else he will do with it, no one knows.
Vic Pollard retired in 2006 as The Bakersfield Californian's Sacramento Bureau Chief.