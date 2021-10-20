Since I can remember, conservative religious Americans have been concerned with religious and moral threats to society’s future.
Recall Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson claiming (only to be retracted later for damage control) that the United States had been attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, because of God’s displeasure of our own secular immorality. Read: God sent the Islamic terrorists to the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Capitol.
In a prior case, Pope John Paul II deplored gay marriage as “a serious threat to the future of the family and society” and said they could not be “recognized and ratified as a marriage in society.”
Today, more than 30 countries recognize gay marriage. However, the religious institutions as well as conservative religious politicians continue the religious fight against the LGBTQ community.
A relatively recent example is a conservative-Christian bill signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence that would have allowed religious business owners to deny their services to the LGBTQ. Long story short, Gov. Pence signed a revised version of the bill in the presence of nuns, monks and Christian invitees.
What danger does the LGBTQ community represent to religious institutions and to God, arguably their creator?
The above examples contravene a recent case of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, this institution “installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral.”
“The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.”
To the religious leaders I ask: Which side will God favor if we’re all equal children under God?
I submit to you that members of the LGBTQ community were born as they are. In other words, their “gayitude” is not a chosen lifestyle. It is an innate character, biologically defined by DNA and its cousin RNA.
It is our DNA and RNA’s information and coding instructions that define us as humans. We develop from these DNA and RNA molecules that are inside the X and Y chromosomes acquired from both the father and the mother. For further information, please refer to Walter Isaacson’s book “The Code Breaker. Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” as well as “A Crack in Creation” by Jennifer Doudna.
For defining truth, biology and science must never take a back seat to the backward, absurd, primitive, mythological beliefs of the Old Testament. Science is the progressive derivative of religion and has exposed the Biblical myths.
The Biblical God exists because man has created Him. As such, the Biblical God and all religious doctrine has been defined by men in man’s image and mind: jealous, authoritative, vindictive, genocidal and loving only when it benefits him.
The Rev. Angelo Frazier has told us that “By ourselves, we will dig deeper the hole into the cesspool of misery and destruction.”
Allow me to disagree.
Man has already spiraled into destruction with God: The Crusades left 6 million dead; Thirty Years War, 11.5 million dead, the Holocaust, 6.5 million dead, etc., etc. To an arguable extent, slavery and Manifest Destiny were done in the name of Christianity. Add to the religious wars, the Islamic terrorism, persecutions, beheadings, burnings on the cross, slavery in the papacy, mistreatment of women, pedophilia by clergymen, religious greed, religious hate, religious hypocrisy. ...
Pedophilia is still widespread all over the world. Many archdioceses in the United States have settled for tens of millions of dollars each. In France, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 6, 2021, “around 330,000 minors were sexually assaulted in France since 1950” by clergy of the Catholic Church.
To unify the country in this regard, let’s support each other as humans. Many good Christians agree that to be a good Christian is to “love thy neighbor.” It does not mean pick and choose a Bible verse to justify refusing service, for example, to a customer who may love the cakes from your bakery.
The belief in Biblical inerrancy, particularly in the Old Testament mythology, has been a root of evil and has created much bloodshed, and hate of some members of society.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.