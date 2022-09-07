Elizabeth Keranen

Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school language teacher with two Master’s degrees from two Theological seminaries.

What's the basic difference between conservatives and liberals? To put it succinctly, conservatives care about profits and property while liberals care about people and their well-being.

Conservatives have allowed 28.3 million acres of United States agricultural and timber land to be sold to foreign investors. For example, Canada owns 4.7 million acres, the Netherlands owns 4.6 million acres, China owns 194,000 acres, Venezuela owns 28,000 acres, and Saudi Arabia owns 18,500 acres of American soil.