What's the basic difference between conservatives and liberals? To put it succinctly, conservatives care about profits and property while liberals care about people and their well-being.
Conservatives have allowed 28.3 million acres of United States agricultural and timber land to be sold to foreign investors. For example, Canada owns 4.7 million acres, the Netherlands owns 4.6 million acres, China owns 194,000 acres, Venezuela owns 28,000 acres, and Saudi Arabia owns 18,500 acres of American soil.
Why cut your own timber when you can cut the timber in another country? The Saudis, on vast tracts of land they own in Arizona, grow alfalfa to send back to Saudi Arabia to feed their cattle. Alfalfa is water intensive, but that's no problem since the Saudis also own the water rights. When the Colorado river dries up the Saudis will gladly sell us our former water back to us with huge profits.
America's largest oil refinery is now fully owned by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state-owned oil behemoth, has 100 percent control of the sprawling Port Arthur refinery in Texas. Our oil relationship with Saudi Arabia has been a disgrace and it affects our future and our children's future.
Six states have banned foreign ownership of U.S. farmland: Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota and Oklahoma. Missouri and Ohio are considering limiting foreign ownership of their state agricultural lands. We need to stop this buy-up and support federal legislation to ban foreign investment in our land.
Conservatives have also kowtowed to the pharmaceutical industry with the result that the public is being ripped off with sky high drug prices.
Conservatives have produced a sick country as shown in the four years under the disruptive administration of the former president. If our country was healthy, we would have a society where we seek the flourishing of everyone. We would follow the golden rule and be our brother's keeper if necessary — remembering the parable of the good Samaritan. As with religious and secular humanists, we would have concern for all people without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or station in life. We would have free health care for all through a government single-payer system similar to other advanced countries.
However, President Biden is on the right track to restore the nation.
There was the approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which drastically increased investment in the national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transport, national broadband internet, as well as waterways and energy systems.
The Biden administration passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package designed to help the country combat the ongoing COVID pandemic, and a further $350 billion into state, tribal and local relief efforts.
Biden has appointed 41 federal judges in his opening year at the White House. This is more than double those appointed by his predecessor and is the most a president has appointed in their freshman year since Reagan in 1981. The president has also been mindful of issues of representation in his appointments over the last year, as 80 percent of the new federal judges are women and 53 percent are people of color.
President Biden is an opponent of the immoral death penalty and therefore reinstated a national freeze on federal executions, which had been in place for 17 years until the former president ended the pause.
Shortly after coming to power, Biden rejoined the international Paris Climate Accord, which the former president had parted ways with, allowing the U.S. to continue to work in the worldwide drive to deter the climate's deterioration. Last November, the president joined an additional agreement aimed at reversing deforestation as well as presenting a 100-country strong pledge to reduce greenhouse emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.
Biden has managed to reduce the rate of national unemployment. In December, the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent while jobless claims sunk to their lowest levels since 1969. When Biden took office, the unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent. Despite the growing inflation, wages paid by private businesses also saw an increase of 2.4 percent, while disposable income rose by 3 percent.
Finally, we are on the road to make America sane again.
Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school teacher.