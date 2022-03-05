While working for the State Senate in 2011, I was assigned to monitor the county’s redistricting process. It was an eye-opening experience. Hours of explanation, maps and data were presented by the county counsel and the senior administrative analyst. Community members weighed in passionately with their suggestions for equitable maps. They wanted county government to look a little more like the people they represent. It appeared that it was on a logical, rational path until it was time for the supervisors to select and approve a map.
I learned what cracking, stacking and packing meant in mapping and that two provisions of the Voting Rights Act, Section 2 and Section 5, prohibit redistricting that dilutes minority voting strength. Kern County had one protected Latino seat at the time, but it didn’t take long to doodle the math on my yellow legal pad and realize that based on the population numbers, there should be two protected Latino seats on the Board of Supervisors.
When the senior analyst asked if there were any questions, I raised my hand and asked, “Since the Latino population is right around 50 percent, shouldn’t there be two protected Latino districts?” His response, “You’re wrong Linda, it’s not 50 percent, its 49.2.” I guess, according to third-grade math, he wasn’t obligated to round up. But, since the Latino population was increasing more than .4 percent a year, by the time the maps were in place in 2012, it would be 50 percent.
I call that the $12 million answer because that is what it cost the taxpayers of Kern County. The lawsuit that challenged the redistricting prevailed because it was based on the laws in place and the selected map violated California’s Constitution. Another Latino protected district was created and the taxpayers lost $12 million worth of services during a fiscally challenging time. The money could have gone toward upgrading the technology at our libraries, sidewalks, reducing garbage collection costs, or minimally filling some potholes.
The Bakersfield City Council is set to approve its newly redistricted map soon, but I fear the council might be falling into the same slippery, expensive hole. The population numbers from the 2020 Census indicate that the Bakersfield City Council should have three protected Latino wards.
I hope Mayor Goh, who was a newly appointed supervisor during the county’s 2011 debacle, learned from that experience. She should guide the City Council to do the right thing, follow the laws in place, and select a map that reflects the wonderfully diverse population of the city of Bakersfield. Our people are our greatest asset, and they deserve full representation. Also, think of the things we could do with the money we won’t be paying attorneys.
If you would like to encourage the City Council to make the right choice, please send them an email by going to https://www.bakersfieldcity.us/458/City-Council and clicking on their faces. A link to their email will pop up along with a phone number. Here are two other email addresses you can send comments about redistricting: redistricting@bakersfieldcity.us and city_council@bakersfieldcity.us. They will be voting by mid-March, so please do it soon.
You can also attend a meeting. City Council meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 1501 Truxtun Ave. The opening begins at 3:30 p.m. but they quickly move to closed session until they reappear at 5:15 p.m. Most show up for the evening session. It’s your government, your tax dollars and our city’s future. Make sure they hear you.
Linda Fiddler is a lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and a community advocate.