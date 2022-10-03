Most Californians don’t realize how much they depend on Bakersfield. There’s a good chance the milk your kids drink, the nuts you snack on, or that package you ordered online came from Bakersfield.

We are one of the largest producers of California’s staple crops: almonds, pistachios, grapes, dairy and citrus. Meanwhile, roughly a quarter million trucks rumble through our valley each day alongside mile-long freight trains carrying goods from the world’s biggest brands to our massive distribution and fulfillment centers.