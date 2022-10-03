Most Californians don’t realize how much they depend on Bakersfield. There’s a good chance the milk your kids drink, the nuts you snack on, or that package you ordered online came from Bakersfield.
We are one of the largest producers of California’s staple crops: almonds, pistachios, grapes, dairy and citrus. Meanwhile, roughly a quarter million trucks rumble through our valley each day alongside mile-long freight trains carrying goods from the world’s biggest brands to our massive distribution and fulfillment centers.
What do we have to show for all our hard work? Nearly one in five residents live in poverty, and our median household income is $65,000 — well below the rest of the state’s $78,000.
To top it off, we have the most polluted air in the nation. Our bodies pay the price for the rest of California.
Nearly 80,000 people have asthma in Kern County — including over 20 percent of our children. Study after study show how high levels of air pollution lead to respiratory diseases, cancer, heart attacks, premature birth, and death.
We even have a special name for the lung infections we get here — Valley fever.
As we know, it doesn’t hit everyone equally. Blacks and Latinos breathe in 40 percent more air pollution than white people, so it’s no wonder we get sick more often and die younger.
We’re already getting walloped by climate change — the record-setting heat, extreme drought, and endless wildfires — that makes our jobs harder to do and our air even worse.
I’m tired of being taken for granted. It’s time our community had more to show for our hard work and sacrifice. With Proposition 30, we can change that this November.
Proposition 30 taxes the mega-rich to generate roughly $4.5 billion a year to fight and prevent wildfires and jumpstart California’s transition to zero-emission vehicles.
For Bakersfield, that means cleaner air and money in our pockets to buy ZEVs — not just cars, but also medium- and heavy-duty trucks so we can cut even more emissions from the industries that keep our city going.
Transportation is by far the biggest source of emissions, so we can’t beat climate change and clean our air without completely electrifying our transportation system.
Getting to 100 percent ZEVs could cut emissions by as much as 70 percent by 2035, which is why state officials have banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
But ZEVs are expensive and it’s not realistic to expect everyone — especially working families — to buy one without help. That’s where Proposition 30 comes in.
Proposition 30 makes ZEVs affordable and convenient by providing rebates and dramatically expanding California’s charging infrastructure to where all Californians work and live.
Proposition 30 is specifically designed to help communities like ours because it taxes the richest Californians — those making over $2 million a year — and sends those resources to where they will have the biggest impact: working families who live in neighborhoods with the poorest air quality and otherwise can’t afford ZEVs. It’s tailor-made for Bakersfield.
Bakersfield has the most pollution from cars, trucks and buses in the state, and our unique geography traps all of that bad air. But imagine if every car and truck rolling through our valley was electrified — what a game-changer.
The painful reality is that we can’t keep going like this. Climate change is strangling the farms we depend on with drought and extreme heat. With our polluted air, made worse by climate change, it’s a risk to work outside. But for many of us, we have no choice but to work outside, and when we get sick we can’t provide for our families.
We give so much to the rest of the state; it’s time we got a little in return. We can make that happen this November. Vote yes on Proposition 30.
Gustavo Aguirre Jr. is the Kern County coordinator for the Central California Environmental Justice Network. He can be reached at gustavo.aguirrejr@ccejn.org.