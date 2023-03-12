Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can technically live forever. For the rest of us mortals, death is a Damocles’ sword hanging precariously over our heads with the inevitability of California taxes, except it falls.

The Human Genome Project completed in 2003 was an incredible triumph that provided a deep dive into our building blocks. If we stretch our DNA one cell at a time, it will be twice the diameter of our solar system. Our sun is 93 million miles away from Earth. DNA can traverse that distance back and forth 61 times.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.