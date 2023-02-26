70baa4b6-8113-4fa7-ac70-efb72e2681ea

2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner

California has historically been a state of opportunity — where anyone could start a business, work hard and reap the rewards of their labor. In recent years, thanks to misguided policies coming from Sacramento, the opportunity of California has been destroyed by a "litigation explosion.”

More lawsuits are being filed in California than any other state and many of these cases are solely to extract settlements from businesses. This "lawsuit abuse" is costing California businesses billions of dollars every year.

