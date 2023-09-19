Another September, another Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Where are the morning news segments throughout the month promoting men’s health and early detection. Where are the buildings around the city all lit up in blue? Where are all the blue ribbons on the trees lining Truxtun Avenue? Where are the college and high school sports players, students and staff wearing blue in one form or another to support the men in their family dealing with prostate cancer and helping promote early detection?
Did you know that in 2023 there will be 288,300 men in the United States diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,700 deaths? Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, just like breast cancer for women. And 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, 1 in 6 Black/African American men and 1 in 5 veterans. Family history from a close relative and you are twice as likely to develop the disease and four times if two close relative family members have had prostate cancer.
Forty years, four decades, two-thirds of my life. That’s how long my father has been gone due to metastatic prostate cancer. What is metastatic prostate cancer? It is prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. A good majority of the time it spreads to the bones which 40 years ago was a virtual painful death with little or no hope. Metastatic prostate cancer rates have continued to rise over the years due to men getting checked too late and the cancer had already left the prostate.
If found early and treated, if necessary, the survival rate is five years, or you can be considered cured and with metastatic prostate cancer the survival rates go down. Today with metastatic prostate cancer, medically you can live a lot longer than 40 years ago due to research, but you will have a lifetime of treatments.
Today we are in an amazing time medically where when prostate cancer is caught early, chances greatly increase for a lot more time in life to see your kids grow up, get married, have a family of their own and enjoy life with those you love.
The key is catching it early. Since my father had prostate issues starting around 50 and passed away at 57, I started early with the PSA Prostate Specific Antigen test in my mid 30s, not being paranoid, just getting checked yearly. This prostate check also included a DRE digital rectal exam. This exam can sometimes help find a problem with the prostate that the PSA did not detect. Currently the PSA is not a perfect test, but it is the best test we have for early detection.
When researching prostate cancer, it is still all over the place as to treatment or non-treatment. There are those that say actively treating prostate cancer if it is needed due to an elevated stage of the cancer can lead to potential lifelong side effects and that it may be better to not treat the cancer. I chose to treat my cancer head-on at the age of 50 due to my family history. I have seen prostate cancer up close from watching it take my father to being a 12-year survivor.
As a survivor, don’t ignore your health, get checked yearly. If you have family history, are Black/African American or a veteran, start checking for prostate cancer at 40, otherwise 50 years old. If your doctor doesn’t see a need for prostate cancer screening, having both tests, see another doctor; it is your life that comes first.
Help me make September Blue for all the prostate cancer survivors and for those who have passed away. We have one of the only Men’s Health events in Bakersfield this Nov. 4 at CSUB's Amphitheater. It is the 6th Annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk. Please consider joining the event to help get prostate cancer out of the shadows at zerocancer.run/Bakersfield.
Leonard Zasoski Jr. is the 2018-2023 Race Director ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk Bakersfield and a 2015 Relay for Life Hero of Hope.