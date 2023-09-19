Photo-16-0830a-104.jpg

Leonard Zasoski Jr.

 Martin Varga Photography

Another September, another Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Where are the morning news segments throughout the month promoting men’s health and early detection. Where are the buildings around the city all lit up in blue? Where are all the blue ribbons on the trees lining Truxtun Avenue? Where are the college and high school sports players, students and staff wearing blue in one form or another to support the men in their family dealing with prostate cancer and helping promote early detection?

Did you know that in 2023 there will be 288,300 men in the United States diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,700 deaths? Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, just like breast cancer for women. And 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, 1 in 6 Black/African American men and 1 in 5 veterans. Family history from a close relative and you are twice as likely to develop the disease and four times if two close relative family members have had prostate cancer.

