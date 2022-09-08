I am writing this to expose the historically antiquated and erroneous thinking of the op-ed piece published in the Aug. 31 Community Voice by John Pryor, titled "Principles in law, performance matters." He lists “principle” of liberalism and conservatism that he states should be considered when trying to understand proposed new laws.

For liberalism: Government ownership of the means of production; end of social class with distribution of wealth to all; primacy of government as opposed to individuals; central planning of the economy.