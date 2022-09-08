I am writing this to expose the historically antiquated and erroneous thinking of the op-ed piece published in the Aug. 31 Community Voice by John Pryor, titled "Principles in law, performance matters." He lists “principle” of liberalism and conservatism that he states should be considered when trying to understand proposed new laws.
For liberalism: Government ownership of the means of production; end of social class with distribution of wealth to all; primacy of government as opposed to individuals; central planning of the economy.
For conservatism he lists: Private ownership of the means of production; a government of laws, not of men; a belief we are ALL created equal and its certain unalienable right granted by God, not by politicians (life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness); provide for common defense.
He further states that conservative principles are embedded in our Constitution by the genius of our Founding Fathers. However, he ignores the historical fact that we as a nation fought a Civil War and the side that lost held: that certain men could he held as property without human rights; that these slaves were the means of production giving individuals their right of ownership; that states could make laws against the will of the majority and as such succeeding from a government whose majority passed laws it did not like.
Politically his characterization of liberalism is inaccurate. The principles he enumerates are ideologically more consistent with communism. Liberalism is based on the rights of the individual, liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law. Liberalism arose as a political movement in the late seventeenth century and was a reaction against heredity power, state religions, divine rights of monarchs. It was a movement to reform the absolute despotism of the age through the consent of the governed (democracy).
Since conservatists so often confuse liberalism with communism, as Mr. Pryor has done in his article, I have been reluctant to characterize myself as a liberal as this word only creates hostility and confusion among conservatists. I much prefer the word “progressive.” Progressivism is another seventeenth century political movement that tries to advance the human condition through the political application of science, technology and economic development.
As a historical aside, it is worth mentioning that Karl Marx in his writings (Das Kapital) attempted to apply scientific-sociological principles to economic movements i.e. a progressive urge. It should also be noted that he published the Communist Manifesto in 1848. I do not recommend reading this document other then for curiosity’s sake as it is almost unintelligible in today's thinking but I would note that this was three years before the start of the Civil War. A war fought by the South for economic reasons intending to completely subjugate the working class through the principle of individual ownership of the means of production, i.e. slavery.
The conservative movement has morphed beginning with President Ronald Regan (one example, the institution of tuition at the University of California leading to today’s burden of student debt); through Newt Gingrich (the undermining of democratic norms and strengthening of political polarization); through George W. Bush (lowering taxes on the wealthy making it impossible to reduce national debt); to Donald Trump (creating a cult of personality and denial of truth for personal gain). Just like in the seventeenth century, conservatism has captured political power by manipulating the primary system, thermonuclearizing the filibuster, creating anger and division among the various classes of society and distorting truth through the dominance of personality cults. All of which creates power held by the few over the many.
Just as happened in the Age of Enlightenment, liberalism and progressivism need to rise up even if this means amending the Constitution to assure the rights of the majority; to pass progressive laws concerning the best interest of all the people; and to protect individual freedom, dignity and privacy.
William Bezdek is a retired physician.