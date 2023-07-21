Jay Smith

Other writers have already pointed out the central flaw in “How to unify our divided country” by John Pryor published July 18. He seems to be arguing that the answer is for everyone to agree with his view of politics and the Constitution. Given the evidence of polls and elections, a majority do not agree with him, so it is not clear why Pryor shouldn’t be changing his opinion, or at least taking a live and let live attitude toward the majority seeking progress.

I wanted to focus on a few points, speaking as a former (not very good) adult Sunday School teacher and history major.