Other writers have already pointed out the central flaw in “How to unify our divided country” by John Pryor published July 18. He seems to be arguing that the answer is for everyone to agree with his view of politics and the Constitution. Given the evidence of polls and elections, a majority do not agree with him, so it is not clear why Pryor shouldn’t be changing his opinion, or at least taking a live and let live attitude toward the majority seeking progress.
I wanted to focus on a few points, speaking as a former (not very good) adult Sunday School teacher and history major.
Pryor states, “Israel in Old Testament times was a unitary republic of one nationality and one faith.”
I have a hard time emphasizing just how wrong this is. No sensible person would ever think that the example of Israel in the Old Testament is a good way to run a government. Read Judges, I and II Samuel and I & II Kings. First the Children of Israel were separate tribes ruled by leaders called Judges, who were scarcely able to cooperate to fight their enemies (Read Judges 4, where a woman, Deborah, had to get them going).
The people fell away from God over and over, starting immediate after arriving in the Promised Land (Judges 2.) They disagreed about where and how to worship God, among other things. The disobedience continued on and off even after Israel became a monarchy, then split into two monarchies that couldn’t get along until they were both defeated by different empires. Not a successful form of government!
Pryor then says: “No other source gave our Founders the ingredients they sought for the creation of a free people more so than the Bible.” I can’t see how to square this with the structure of the U.S. Constitution, which has no king and election of legislators, whereas the Bible has Kings and no elections, but it just happens to be the same structure as the Roman Republic (which even called their upper house the Senate and had a Capitol.)
Nonetheless, Pryor says that’s where John Adams got the idea of separation. Adams was in France when the U.S. constitution was drafted, but he did draft the Massachusetts State Constitution, which has many similarities. In a three-volume work defending it and the other state constitutions he said,” It will never be pretended that any persons employed in that service [writing the constitutions of the States] had interviews with the gods, or were in any degree under the inspiration of heaven, more than those at work upon ships or houses, or laboring in merchandize or agriculture; it will forever be acknowledged that these governments were contrived merely by the use of reason and the senses.” — John Adams, “A Defence of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America” 1787
Pryor also quotes Thomas Jefferson to the effect that debt is bad for a nation. This was in a letter written in 1816 to one William Plummer. Jefferson may have been right about that in 1816, or even now, but what fascinated me was what the main message of the letter was. Jefferson criticized the idea that earlier generations should control later ones with unchangeable laws.
He said, “… the idea that institutions established for the use of the nation, cannot be touched nor modified, even to make them [work better]… may perhaps be a salutary provision against the abuses of a monarch, but is most absurd against the nation itself. ..[Though some] suppose that preceding generations held the earth more freely than we do; had a right to impose laws on us, unalterable by ourselves; and that we, in like manner, can make laws, and impose burthens on future generations, which they will have no right to alter: …[are saying] that the earth belongs to the dead, & not the living.”
Perhaps we can unify our nation behind the idea of making things better, not demanding worship of one opinion about politics and the Constitution, and convincing more of us just to live and let live.
Jay C. Smith of Bakersfield is a retired lawyer with many opinions. Some of them may be correct, he says.