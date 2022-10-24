Enough! Admit it . . . aren’t we sick and tired of being bombarded from the Right and the Left about this election? Every day in the paper, column after column, ads and more ads, mailbox filled with stuff that goes straight into the blue can. And the election is still weeks away. Really, is there anything anyone can say at this point to change your mind about how you will vote?
Today I’m offering you a break from anything political and sharing some random and hopefully amusing thoughts.
You may have noticed from my photo, I have a small head and thin lips. Recently I’ve been reading a book about how to read faces so I can be more discerning in my relationships; maybe determine one’s true nature and anticipate behavior patterns. It is an ancient Chinese art. I learned that deep set eyes suggest a secretive nature, eyebrows growing together could mean a killing instinct. That’s a handy bit of information to know! And if you have dimples the possibilities increase that you will have wonderful, serendipitous things happen to you.
I was at a retreat several years ago. After the opening prayer and the removal of all watches, Father Ignatius asked each of us to stand, introduce ourselves and say the one thing that we liked best about our own face. . . (now that is food for thought). Then the priest confessed he was most proud of his dark, heavy brows and vainly kept them plucked in order to avoid a unibrow like Frida Kahlo.
I shared with the group that I have tried to compensate for my small head and lip size by keeping permed, very full and fluffy hair. Not much I can do about thin lips as I refuse to have them filled with silicone! Fortunately, I was blessed with one dimple, albeit an artificially acquired facial feature. You see, when I was a little girl of eight years, at school one day a very large unibrowed boy threw a wooden spear that happened to curve and arc right into my right cheek leaving me not a disfiguring scar (in answer to my mother’s prayers!) but a lovely little dimple.
Age has crept upon me, (despite MY prayers!) and you, my friends, may not know the history of that deep line on the right side of my smiling face for Father Time has turned the little dimple into a long, deep-set wrinkle. Wisdom and experience have taught me it adds “character” to my face. I did use that little dimple to my advantage when I was young and acquired much fortune and many blessings throughout my life in spite of my smallish head and thin lips.
I’m passing this information on to you just in case you should unfortunately be blessed with deep-set, secretive eyes or a killing instinct unibrow and wrinkled sun spotted skin. Just look, you’ll find a redeeming facial feature. A smile always helps.
I do wonder what my life would have been like if I’d had two dimples given to me at birth and not by that big boy with the wooden spear. On the other hand, I have to be grateful for the one dimple that God indirectly blessed me with. In retrospect I think that unibrowed boy could have been one of God’s angels, you think?
PS: Maybe just a little silicone for the wrinkle(s)?
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired Bakersfield real estate broker.