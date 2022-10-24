IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

Enough! Admit it . . . aren’t we sick and tired of being bombarded from the Right and the Left about this election? Every day in the paper, column after column, ads and more ads, mailbox filled with stuff that goes straight into the blue can. And the election is still weeks away. Really, is there anything anyone can say at this point to change your mind about how you will vote?

Today I’m offering you a break from anything political and sharing some random and hopefully amusing thoughts.