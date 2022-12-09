Stan Eschner

Stan Eschner

On Nov. 2 appeared a John Cox article about completion of a new 2MW solar installation within the city. That is absolutely a nice addition to the solar arrays within the city that help supply electricity where needed. But why did the article have to also suggest that 26,000 tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide would thereby be eliminated, equal to taking 500 gasoline-powered cars off the road?

This new solar plant only makes electricity; it does not produce carbon dioxide, oxygen, or rare earths and metals that make batteries for electric cars. As to reducing carbon dioxide, the level in our atmosphere is lower than normal through geologic time, but is comfortable at current concentrations. It is a gas that is absolutely required by plant life. All of the oxygen that mankind breathes on this planet comes from vegetation that consumes carbon dioxide, and by photosynthesis releases oxygen into the atmosphere that we and all animals must have to survive.