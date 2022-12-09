On Nov. 2 appeared a John Cox article about completion of a new 2MW solar installation within the city. That is absolutely a nice addition to the solar arrays within the city that help supply electricity where needed. But why did the article have to also suggest that 26,000 tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide would thereby be eliminated, equal to taking 500 gasoline-powered cars off the road?
This new solar plant only makes electricity; it does not produce carbon dioxide, oxygen, or rare earths and metals that make batteries for electric cars. As to reducing carbon dioxide, the level in our atmosphere is lower than normal through geologic time, but is comfortable at current concentrations. It is a gas that is absolutely required by plant life. All of the oxygen that mankind breathes on this planet comes from vegetation that consumes carbon dioxide, and by photosynthesis releases oxygen into the atmosphere that we and all animals must have to survive.
Double the carbon dioxide in today's atmosphere and plants will grow 70 percent better; reduce it too much and they will die. About electric cars! A Nov. 2 video by newscaster John Stossel states that the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in order to mine, manufacture and ship electric car batteries, before electric cars even drive one mile, is equivalent to the carbon dioxide a gasoline-powered car emits in its first 60,000 miles.
And where do you think more than 80 percent of the electricity utilized by electric cars comes from? You may already know the answer; it’s generated by burning natural gas and coal. Even if every car in the world ran on electricity, it would only put a 5 percent to 10 percent dent in the daily worldwide demand for hydrocarbons.
Regardless, our governor has mandated that internal combustion cars cannot be purchased in California after 2235 (just 13 years from now). It won’t happen! It would almost be like him saying in 1912, if he was governor then, that horses we have relied upon for transportation (with more emissions) are being replaced by automobiles and therefore, in 13 years, it will be illegal to buy a horse in California. Let’s say neigh to Newsom.
Stan Eschner is a petroleum geologist and chairman of Trio Petroleum LLC, focused on exploration and production in California.