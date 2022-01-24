I have a question/concern for anyone who is willing to respond intelligently and friendly. As all of you know, former President Donald Trump has said that he believes the past presidential election was, in his words, "rigged." In looking at a definition of rigged, it is clear that he believes that the election was "managed or conducted fraudulently so as to produce a result or situation that is advantageous to a particular person." And he believes that this "particular person" was Joe Biden.
I have listened to him and those who support him as well as listened to and read many news reports about this issue. What bothers me is that no one has been able to supply the evidence that something fraudulent took place to produce the outcome that Mr. Trump is unwilling to accept. As a citizen of this great nation, I would be the first in line to voice concerns and press our government to redo the elections if the claims of a fraudulent election were shown to be factual.
With as many people who may believe this, can someone please point out or show where the fraud occurred? If this did in fact happen, WE need to do something. But if there is no proof that it occurred, this topic will divide us as a nation, unnecessarily. I don't want to be at odds with any of my fellow countrymen over such an extremely important topic — the integrity of our election process anywhere in our country.
So again, can someone show me where it has been shown that there was enough fraud or enough question so as to challenge the results or at least provide the opportunity to redo our election? It is one thing to simply be dissatisfied or upset with the result of an election. It is entirely different to suggest that something illegal or fraudulent occurred to change the results of an election.
If no proof can be offered to show us, the American citizens of the USA, that our past presidential elections were fraudulent, and yet continue to claim that it was "rigged," we discredit our own selves as citizens. We, in effect, are pointing the finger against our own countrymen and accusing them of misconduct, wrongdoing and essentially, evildoing over the election of, in this case, the president of our country.
Is this what we have become? Accusers of one another with no proof or legitimate information to validate the accusation? I pray we have not stooped so low, that we would offer up our own integrity for a suspicion that has not been supported with evidence so as to stand on solid ground.
So, if there is someone out there who can provide this proof or show what exactly happened to show the fraud and to show where elections were "rigged," please make this information available for all to evaluate and decide for themselves so we can put this discussion behind us and deal with the problems of this nation so that we can become better, together.
Darius G. Riggins of Bakersfield describes himself as someone who gets along with anyone.