The Central Valley is home to the most diverse and productive agricultural regions in the world. With less than 1% of our country’s farmland, the Central Valley supplies a quarter of our nation’s food.

Right now, one of the biggest items on Congress’ to-do list is the Farm Bill, a package of legislation that governs a wide range of agriculture, forestry and nutrition programs, and is typically reauthorized every five years. Legislation that impacts livelihoods throughout the Valley should not be crafted behind closed doors without your input.