Harvest is heating up across the Central Valley, which means our rural roads are dusty and bustling with farm crews and harvest machinery.
The harvest season also coincides with our children going back to school, so our roads are busier than ever this time of year. Over the past week, I’ve already seen a number of near misses in our ag communities, as motorists speed past harvest zones to get to school or their own workplaces.
On behalf of our growers, harvest crews and ag partners, I’d like to remind motorists that while our ag workers follow strict food, farm and harvest zone safety standards, you also play a critical role in harvest worker safety on our roads.
Please watch for harvest machinery and use caution when driving through agricultural regions. Put your phones down while driving, pay extra attention when crossing intersections or busy harvest zones, and let’s keep all of our farm workers, residents and children safe out there.
Moving harvest equipment from field to field, or transporting tractors long distances on our roadways, is one of the more dangerous tasks our truck drivers and harvest machinery operators do each day.
To help raise awareness about road safety for our harvest workers, Holloway Agriculture has started a #BrakeForHarvest public service announcement campaign, asking the public and ag industry partners to visit hollowayag.com/brakeforharvest for more information about harvest worker safety, and to share #BrakeForHarvest logos, social media posts and photos to their networks.
We’re fortunate to be living in such a vibrant, agriculture community here in the Central Valley. But let’s not forget about how important our harvest workers are to that community, our economy, and in helping put food on our tables.
Good luck to all of our growers and thank you to all of our harvest crews and partners this harvest season. Be safe out there!
Brian Milne is vice president of marketing for Holloway Agriculture. Visit hollowayag.com/brakeforharvest to be part of the #BrakeForHarvest campaign.