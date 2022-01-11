Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” He saw the injustices that were happening to his family, his neighbors, the members of his community and congregation, and so many others in our country. He did not stay silent. He helped lead one of the most important social movements in the history of our country. For all the successes that the Civil Rights Movement brought, major issues still linger in our society. Racial and economic inequality run rampant throughout our country and we need to continue to fight the injustices that Dr. King fought against for so long.
The mass incarceration of minorities in the United States is the new Jim Crow of the 21st century. New Jersey spends $45,000 per inmate, and yet does not use enough of that money to help prisoners readjust into society. California, on the other hand, spends almost twice as much per inmate, at around $81,000.
The cost of reincarceration far exceeds the investment we would need to make to prepare inmates for a productive life beyond prison. Local educational institutions like Bakersfield College are providing educational opportunity to inmates, particularly the disproportionately high percentage of African-American and Hispanics trapped in the criminal justice system, which is an essential part of continuing the fight for freedom that Dr. King led.
The lack of support systems for prisoners is concerning. If prisoners are lucky, they can get a minimum wage job and rebuild their lives; however, most prisoners never gain this opportunity to work. Employers are naturally reluctant to hire those with a criminal background and the barrier to entry to high-paying jobs is high.
Studies have shown that rehabilitation programs have the potential to lower the recidivism rate significantly, but the majority of state-funded programs “(1) often fall short in adhering to the key principles for reducing recidivism, (2) does not effectively use all of its rehabilitation program slots, and (3) has a flawed approach to measuring program performance,” according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. The three flaws mentioned by the LAO depict that publicly-funded rehabilitation programs have shortcomings and have room for improvement, but they would still be helpful in lowering the prison population for the future and lowering the rate of recidivism.
Additionally, education can be one of the most powerful tools in lowering the rate of recidivism, and the most effective way to break the cycle of poverty. Currently, the majority of businesses would not hire former prisoners to work, which can put prisoners in a form of economic desperation leading to recidivism. Consequently, we can create programs where prisoners could gain valuable education such as certification and training to qualify them for jobs after prison, which would make them much more appealing candidates for employers and businesses and make former inmates productive members of the American workforce. Education lies at the heart of rehabilitative solutions.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to making the lives of every American better. He worked to snub the hate he and so many others endured; he fought for rights, freedom and equality. Unfortunately, his dream is still in the works. We still fight the same fights he fought. We all need to work t to make Dr. King’s dream a reality day in and day out.
At the end of the day, if you end up in the prison system, you never get out. Even if a person leaves the system and never returns, they are trapped by a lack of opportunity and are labeled as a fugitive and ex-convict for the rest of their life. This never-ending cycle begins with racial bias, economic disparity and lack of education. By creating education support programs, employment opportunities, and eliminating biases in our justice system, we can create a greater socioeconomic outcome for prisoners, businesses and our society.
Mukul Anand is in the class of 2023 at Stockdale High School in Bakersfield.