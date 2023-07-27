When I was a beginner chess player my more worthy opponents sometimes would spot me a bishop or rook to level the playing field, an acknowledgment of my chess-playing inferiority. If that leg-up advantage to compete with the big boys became a permanent accommodation, what would that say about my capacity to compete head-to-head with them? What kind of “equity” would that be or afford me in the long run?

Giving me an advantage, and making it permanent, says that I am less capable than (and inferior to) those who do not get that benefit, and has the effect of planting in me an unearned entitlement to a benefit that seals my status as inferior in the eyes of others for as long as that benefit is in effect and for as long as I claim and use it. If my Scotch-Irish forebears were identified as needing special assistance, and needing it permanently, wouldn’t that imply that I, and the Scotch-Irish, were somehow inherently inferior and couldn’t make it without it? Why would anyone want that stigma?

