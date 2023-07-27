When I was a beginner chess player my more worthy opponents sometimes would spot me a bishop or rook to level the playing field, an acknowledgment of my chess-playing inferiority. If that leg-up advantage to compete with the big boys became a permanent accommodation, what would that say about my capacity to compete head-to-head with them? What kind of “equity” would that be or afford me in the long run?
Giving me an advantage, and making it permanent, says that I am less capable than (and inferior to) those who do not get that benefit, and has the effect of planting in me an unearned entitlement to a benefit that seals my status as inferior in the eyes of others for as long as that benefit is in effect and for as long as I claim and use it. If my Scotch-Irish forebears were identified as needing special assistance, and needing it permanently, wouldn’t that imply that I, and the Scotch-Irish, were somehow inherently inferior and couldn’t make it without it? Why would anyone want that stigma?
Isn’t the implicit message of affirmative action faintly demeaning and perhaps stigmatizing to its beneficiaries? Isn’t the premise that an entire class of people need lowered standards to get where others are expected to get without them obliquely condescending? Doesn’t the argument that affirmative action is motivated by the intent to increase racial and ethnic diversity where diversity otherwise wouldn’t and couldn’t happen stereotype a selected people, and places them “one down” relative to others? And doesn’t that set up (and perpetuate) the idea of there being a victim class oppressed by another — as in Derrick Bell’s Critical Race Theory? Doesn’t that class pick up the grievance of victimhood? And who’s says that diversity can’t happen without that advantage?
All occupations vary in their racial makeup and do not show the same perfect ratios of diversity found in the general population. Professional football and basketball tilt toward Black Americans. Major league baseball tilts only slightly (57.5%) toward Whites. Tennis, Whites. Marathons, Africans. Olympic swimming, Whites. Figure skating, Asians. Where are the affirmative action programs in professional sports to correct that?
Trying to achieve a racial diversity in all aspects of life that reflects the ratios in the general population creates a chimera in both senses of the word: a “monster” of many artificially stitched together parts, and a forever vanishing “phantom of the imagination.” While it is true demographically that certain races are more highly represented in certain occupations than others, that does not mean that a particular person of a particular race will or should be assumed to succeed in a particular occupation.
Those who have played against me have ample evidence that I’ll never be a chess grandmaster, nor will I ever be able to dunk a basketball or run a four-minute mile. I surely don’t want to qualify for competitions by anyone lowering the bar — I wouldn’t want the stigma and embarrassment of not measuring up at crunch time. If I don’t measure up for entry, why would I think I’d measure up once in? And why would I want others looking at me as the guy who couldn’t make the cut on his own?
Justice Clarence Thomas has said that it always pained — and still pains — him that others might think that he got into Yale and then to where he is now because of affirmative action. Therein lies the problem. It takes away the well-earned and well-deserved healthy pride of accomplishing something worthy on one’s own.
Why not just let the fields of dreams sort themselves out on their own. Why not let plain merit determine who qualifies for what and who does what.
You wanna play black or white; and can you spot me your queen?
Brik McDill, Ph.D., is a retired psychologist with his newest book "On Human Excellence" in production with an international publisher.