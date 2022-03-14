If I was sued for $12 million and lost, and then watched my friend and neighbor start to make the same mistakes, wouldn’t I be remiss by not saying something? The answer is yes, so I’m going to say something. History teaches our community something about redistricting, because we have one of the most profound legal precedents right here in our own backyard, one that should raise the hairs on the back of your neck if you’re paying attention to current events in the City of Bakersfield.
Back in 2011 when Kern County racially gerrymandered the districts to divide the Latino vote and then lost in federal court (Luna v. county of Kern), it was not only a financial burden on the taxpayer who had to foot the settlement, it also rippled through Kern County wreaking havoc, especially in regard to the impact it had on 2018 election processes. Worse, it revealed a much deeper and tragic insight about our local leadership’s culture. It revealed that some of our leaders are racially motivated to maintain white power in Bakersfield.
This time, though, the racial attack is not just directed at the Latino community; it is also directed at the Black and Punjabi communities within our city. Eerily, when you listen to the comments and conversations in chambers, the nomenclature is the same as it was in the county chambers in 2011. Even more disturbing is the fact that our Mayor Karen Goh, who was one of the supervisors who contributed to the county’s downfall in 2011, is now in a position to be the deciding vote for the city if one councilmember is absent the day of the vote. The dots don’t connect well.
The reality here is this: Whether you agree with me or not, Bakersfield's racially motivated powerbase is influencing processes that should be equal for everybody. Just listen to public comments from the dais as council members Bruce Freeman, Patty Gray and Ken Weir verbally fumbled through their positions on race, the diverse audience cringing and angered. The undertone of their words reeks of racial disconnect and white privilege. Clearly there’s an agenda and it doesn’t take into account the needs of minorities in the city of Bakersfield. As a matter of fact, it’s just the opposite.
Currently the redistricting is down to two very different maps. Map 2C, championed by Council Member Ken Weir even in its early illegal forms, splits the Punjabi community into four wards, the Black community across five, and the Latino vote is diluted across the entire city, leaving nothing but a white majority in government throughout the city of Bakersfield. I’m sure the national media will have a field day with this story, and shame on us for even considering a map like this.
The “Unity” map, on the other hand, helps to keep governance fair and equitable consistently throughout the city of Bakersfield while keeping our city out of court. Map 2C is heavily influenced by a political faction desperately trying to hold onto power for another 10 years, while the Unity Map was created by a broad cross-section of Bakersfield communities and is supported broadly. You would think it would be a slam dunk, but that just isn’t the case.
For the record, you have voices like Linda Fiddler, who was at ground zero in the county redistricting process in 2011 speaking out and writing Op-Eds about this ("Community Voices: Make your voice heard on Bakersfield redistricting," March 5), and Kern Taxpayers Association’s Michael Turnipseed, voicing concerns about the tremendous cost of potential lawsuits during general public comment, as well as retired Kern County Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya who told the city in a written public comment, “Bakersfield City Council must avoid unnecessary and costly litigation.”
Just like in 2011, the concerns that are being expressed now to the city of Bakersfield by some of the same people who accurately predicted Kern County’s downfall, are being dismissed by some of the exact same “leaders” who walked us all off a cliff in 2011 to keep themselves in power. All things being equal, if the city government doesn’t reject Map 2C, expect another multimillion dollar lawsuit.
Jeff Heinle is a California State Delegate for Assembly District 34.