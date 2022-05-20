I can’t remember when family became important to me.
Maybe its genesis was when I spent a year at Pacific Military Academy in Culver City after I turned 5 years old. Yep, if you deny a 5-year-old his family support, that could very well embed a permanent remembrance of taking things for granted and then losing them. An important lesson to learn at any age.
In retrospect, I view that experience as an example of “tough love“ from my parents. I don’t think I ever recovered from the terrible 2's.“ By 4 years old, I hit the big time, pilfering my father’s 5-cent Van Dyke cigars and inviting my unwary friends — Francis Ballard, for one — to join me in smoking.
Although this article isn’t about me, I am sourcing my own experiences to find the blind spot that allows us to take things for granted that have most often been provided or given to us through no effort of our own.
Life is replete with kindnesses that are provided for us, such as loving parents, doting grandparents, caregiving siblings, free education, loyal friends, good health and the opportunity to choose what we want to make of our own life.
We are admonished not to take these gifts for granted, but seldom are we told what to do when we recognize or experience a gift that is taken “off the table."
I suggest that we must first take a personal inventory of all benefits that we haven’t earned. That process, by itself, will lead us to the next step of motivating us to respect and honor those people and events that have enhanced our life, including planet Earth, our home.
We are the recipients of gifts of nature, with its rich soil to grow life-sustaining food, clear clean water that is essential to life itself, trees that create oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide and even a democratic form of government that provides the opportunity and personal freedom (unfortunately not in all cases, yet) to allow us to maximize our potential.
My experience as a “reformed" 5-year-old has taught me to appreciate those things that I would otherwise have taken for granted. While looking at my graduation photo from Pacific Military, I noticed that I had sergeant stripes on my uniform. In two years of army service, I never advanced above corporal. Imagine that: At 5 years old, I outranked myself at age 24.
If not now, when?
Phil Rudnick is a proud resident of Bakersfield.