Watch a concert video, and then attend a concert. Read the script of your favorite movie. Then watch the film. Read the transcript of a court case, and watch attorneys deliver their arguments. Read your preferred sacred text. Then go to a mosque, a church, a temple. It’s different: profoundly different.
I’ve seen hundreds of concert videos and attended hundreds of concerts. I’ve read scripts and transcripts, seen movies and attorneys in action. I’ve read numerous sacred texts and attended myriad religious services.
Even if the content is the same, the experience is different. It’s different because delivery matters. Space matters. The energy and attention of a crowd, their eye contact and facial expressions, even their posture — it all matters. With the dynamic of speaker and audience, something magical happens. Words strike differently. Their passion and significance resonate. Their transformative power is palpable.
K-12 classrooms are reopening, but most students are online. Most college students remain online, as well. For more than a year, teachers have provided students with their lecture notes, and appeared on Zoom. Students have received a plethora of information; they’ve done countless activities. Students have sat in front of a screen, engaged in their lessons, teachers hope. They’ve engaged their lessons more attentively than they typically engage what appears on those screens, teachers again hope.
If students complete their work and score well, they receive the same course credit for their efforts, but they don’t have the same experience. Even if they learn the same material, they aren’t pushed out of the comfort zone of their homes. They aren’t removed from the setting and associations of their home life. Students aren’t directly confronted by people, ideas, faces and spaces that diverge from the familiar. They’re insulated by their homes, sheltered by their upbringing, effectively streaming their education on screens they associate with fleeting, forgettable content: memes, gifs, and social media threads.
I understand why education has been online, and I make no claims about when face-to-face instruction should resume. I’m not an administrator or a public health official. I’m a teacher. I’m a proud member of the Bakersfield College faculty who trusts and respects his administration’s lead on this.
Online learning serves some people. Some students face transportation hardships. Some suffer from anxiety. Some students have exacting family obligations, or work best at home. Online learning is an important option for such students, and I believe in options. For most students, however, online learning is not a proper surrogate for the immediate, dynamic, transformative classroom experience we previously had — any more than concert videos are a surrogate for concerts.
Reginald Williams is a professor of philosophy at Bakersfield College and director of BC's Norman Levan Center for the Humanities.