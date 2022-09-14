Robin Fleming.jpg

Robin Fleming is an account director at Hey Salty, Inc. and a community advocate.

Being a part of the social, economic and cultural life of our community makes a difference in everyone’s life. In Bakersfield, there are many opportunities to get involved, however none as valuable as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Leadership Bakersfield program.

I am an alumna of the Leadership Bakersfield Class of 1998 and the connections, activities and projects we were given during my attendance helped me develop priceless long-term relationships that helped propel my career and, I believe, improve the lives of so many in my community.