Being a part of the social, economic and cultural life of our community makes a difference in everyone’s life. In Bakersfield, there are many opportunities to get involved, however none as valuable as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber’s Leadership Bakersfield program.
I am an alumna of the Leadership Bakersfield Class of 1998 and the connections, activities and projects we were given during my attendance helped me develop priceless long-term relationships that helped propel my career and, I believe, improve the lives of so many in my community.
I’m writing to encourage our community members to apply for the 2023 Leadership Bakersfield Class. The application period is now open, however, the deadline is Friday, Sept. 16.
So, let me tell you how the chamber’s signature professional development program helps grow the leaders of tomorrow.
The 10-month program first brings together leaders in Kern County to help grow their networks, develop leadership skills and cultivate a deeper understanding of local industries and government.
The program consists of monthly class sessions with local industry or themes that cover leadership, health and human services, energy, arts and culture, media and communications, government, education, law enforcement and agriculture.
Participants have the opportunity to meet a combination of top-tiered speakers and panelists, are given access to high-level executives within key industries, given exclusive tours and hands-on activities that provide an understanding of that day's particular industry.
These hands-on experiences provide participants with deep insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by our community and empower them to make a difference. Are you willing to be part of our community’s future?
Applications can be completed on the chamber's website and are due by Friday. Please reach out to the chamber directly at info@bakochamber.com with any questions.
Robin Fleming is an account director at Hey Salty, Inc. and a community advocate.