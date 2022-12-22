If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no.
California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual Judicial Hellholes list, meaning we have one of the most backward legal systems in the country. And while most Californians aren’t aware of how much they are negatively impacted by our courts, as a Bakersfield small business owner, I have been feeling the pain of our legal system for years.
Recent data show that lawsuit abuse costs each Californian more than $1,900 per year, while the state as a whole suffers 750,000 lost jobs. Especially now, as our economy enters into a recession, interest rates continue to rise, and labor force participation shrinks, we cannot afford to hemorrhage money to a system that benefits connected special interest groups at the expense of everyone else.
The worst of these groups are the trial lawyers.
To plaintiffs’ attorneys, the California legal system looks like Sean McVay’s high-scoring, unconventional offensive playbook that delivered a Super Bowl-winning season. If they can exploit our state’s vulnerable legal code properly, the defense is helpless, and their firms can score millions in paydays for themselves. Unfortunately, this comes at the expense of vulnerable small businesses, individual consumers and even their own clients.
With such an advantageous system, these firms and the industry’s lobbying groups are committed to maintaining the status quo. Just in the first half of this year, pro-trial bar individuals and groups spent $34 million on 250,000 TV ads promoting their services. Last year, local trial lawyers spent $85.3 million on more than 809,000 ads — more than any other state. Unfortunately for everyone else, so far these efforts have been successful.
For example, our state’s Private Attorney’s General Act is known as the “Sue Your Boss” law and used by trial lawyers to circumvent arbitration clauses in employee contracts. The law allows "aggrieved" employees to file lawsuits on behalf of themselves, other employees, or even the state, opening nearly endless possibilities for filing suit after suit until one sticks.
Unfortunately, most of these lawsuits are frivolous attempts at cheap wins, hoping small businesses can’t afford court and will settle. What’s worse, 75 percent of penalties are paid to California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Just 25 percent of damages are awarded to plaintiffs, but these are divided further to pay legal fees. Since many of these are class action suits, the plaintiffs receive pennies, while their lawyers take home 6 and 7 figures.
In a similar vein, our state’s Proposition 65 is also a favorite weapon for trial lawyers to use against businesses. Essentially, instead of protecting consumers against products containing harmful chemicals as was originally intended, Proposition 65 is now so expansive that warnings have become meaningless for consumers. For businesses, it costs a fortune to track Proposition 65’s constant updates and afford the bevy of legal expenses that come with compliance and fending off lawyers fishing for minor violations.
Unfortunately, Proposition 65 is now politically driven and separate from supported science in many ways, and the numbers show things are only getting worse. Over the past decade, Proposition 65 filings have increased 251 percent. As of Oct. 31, California businesses had settled 564 claims and paid out $12.7 million. The real kicker, though, is that plaintiffs’ lawyers received an astonishing $11.2 million, or 88 percent, of that money. Does Proposition 65 really protect consumers, or is it just an indirect bribe to the influential trial bar?
It seems that whatever the issue, California’s legal system incentivizes bad actors to exploit loopholes in our laws for personal gain. And with businesses constantly on defense, prices continue to rise, jobs are lost, and more and more companies close their doors. Our state is on the Judicial Hellholes list for a record 17th time, and it is inexcusable. Lawmakers cannot allow this added burden on California families and small businesses to stand, especially in today’s economy. The time for tort reform is now.
Darrell Feil is the owner of Abate-A-Weed, a small business in Bakersfield.