Darrell Feil.jpg

Darrell Feil is the owner of Abate-A-Weed, a small business in Bakersfield.

If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no.

California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual Judicial Hellholes list, meaning we have one of the most backward legal systems in the country. And while most Californians aren’t aware of how much they are negatively impacted by our courts, as a Bakersfield small business owner, I have been feeling the pain of our legal system for years.