Ah, good old Speaker Newton Leroy Gingrich, Ph.D., a failed history associate professor at bottom quartile-tiered West Georgia College (denied tenure yet again). He finally won the 1978 election to Congress on his third try representing Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District. Little of significance occurred until 1990 when as Minority Whip in Congress he consulted with focus group upstart and pollster Frank Luntz and distributed his infamous 1990 GOPAC memo titled “Language, a Key Mechanism of Control.” The memo was intended to overturn 40 years of Democratic control of the House.

Not that everything between parties and people on The Hill had been kumbaya, but most of those on both sides of the aisle got along fairly well and could keep their arguments within the bounds of respect, civility and decency. Gingrich’s 1990 GOPAC memo changed all that and represented nothing less than a demolition-derby in terms of parties and people getting along with each other. He declared in his memo that words henceforth were to be used as weapons of complete destruction to demonize the Democratic party and its members.

