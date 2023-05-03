JOHN PRYOR (2).jpg

The front-page story (April 28) about Kern County’s draft three-year plan for local mental health services includes an element perceived by many as far too long underprovided and underfunded. To my surprise and delight, this proposed plan reverses that perception for the benefit of all Kern County residents.

As a long-term risk management consultant — including a short-term (year-long) role as Kern County interim risk manager while then-County Counsel Bernard Barmann was in the process of hiring a permanent risk mManager — the notion of prevention, mitigation, elimination and overall control of risk was (and remains) of paramount importance.