Kern County is home to the largest economy in the San Joaquin Valley, according to just released Bureau of Economic Analysis data. Indeed, the region’s $48 billion gross metropolitan product is almost 20 percent larger than Fresno County’s economy.
What sets Kern County apart is the fact that our region produces almost 20 times more oil than our neighbor to the north. The oil and gas industry is the region’s leading sector in terms of GMP and fiscal — local education and public safety services — contributions and provides an estimated $10 billion of direct annual revenue to the region’s economy. O&G jobs pay significantly more ($80,800) than the average county wage ($53,300) and the sector is one of the most “impactful” industries in terms of employment multipliers. (One O&G extraction job supports an additional 5.3 local supplier and induced jobs.) Furthermore, the industry is incredibly diverse with the majority of local employees representing people of color, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Perfect is the enemy of the good
Californians consume more than 20 trillion British thermal units of energy per day — 73 percent of which comes from fossil fuels. Coincidentally, that figure is close to the percentage of the state’s oil “demand” that is imported to California. The state now faces an extreme supply deficit and must depend on nations half a world away (e.g., Saudi Arabia and Iraq) for fuel.
Indeed, there are significant environmental consequences for favoring foreign over local sources. A 2016 Bureau of Ocean Management report found that hindering U.S. energy lease production actually increases worldwide greenhouse gas emissions due to the dependence on foreign production and transportation. (International oil tankers are responsible for more than 120 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.) This issue received global attention in spring 2020, when dozens of tankers, carrying 20 million barrels of oil, idled off the California coast for several weeks.
Despite the fact that Kern County has the most stringent O&G permitting regulations in the world, many state policymakers continue to pursue and advocate for energy policies that favor and (indirectly) incentivize foreign production over local production. Since 2020, the time it takes to receive an approval for well stimulation has skyrocketed from an average of less than 200 days to now more than 600 days, according to the California Geologic Energy Management Division.
Kern County: The gold standard for energy innovation and deployment
Kern County has been declared the energy capital of California. The region is one of the top oil-producing counties in the U.S. and generates more than 50 percent of the state’s renewable energy. The nation’s largest wind and geothermal facilities as well as the second-largest solar field call Kern County home.
At the November 2021 Kern County Energy Summit, which showcased our region’s incredibly diverse energy portfolio, Taft Mayor Dave Noerr aptly and succinctly stated that a just transformation is actually an integration and that the proper and responsible integration of emerging technology opportunities, along with legacy opportunities, will power us into the future.
Indeed, California’s O&G companies are taking the lead in funding innovative and energy integration efforts. Chevron has significant investments in green hydrogen and RNG technologies and California Resources Corporation has applied for permits for two initial permanent Carbon Capture and Storage projects in Kern County. Erik Bartsch, Aera Energy’s president & CEO and the Energy Summit’s keynote, recently proclaimed that "creating legislative and regulatory pathways to encourage this industry to develop a CCS hub in the Central Valley is a win/win for the state and its people." Bartsch added that the O&G industry has the “engineering and project management skills needed to develop competitive CCS projects — assuming the state contributes appropriate regulatory and legislative support.”
Kern County should be seated at the “head of the table” as state and local officials deliberate and craft California’s energy future. It is of paramount importance that our region’s tried and true voices be heard as Kern County will undoubtedly remain the leading energy provider for California’s residents and businesses for decades to come.
Richard Chapman is president & CEO of the Kern Economic Development Corporation.