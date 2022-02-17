Pounding, saturating, late-winter rains, along with bountiful snow and slush, combined with record amounts of spring-time precipitation, may be required for the Kern River to flow through Bakersfield later this summer. After a record-setting plume of precipitation swept through Bakersfield, our surrounding mountains, and the entirety of the Sierra Nevada during the second half of December 2021, inexplicably, the Pacific Ocean water faucet closed. Since Dec. 28, Bakersfield has recorded but .01 inch of rainfall. It is now over 40-Days-and-Nights with nary a drop of rain — in the middle of winter, mind you.
Since the time continuous water flow measurements of Kern River were first begun on Sept. 29, 1893, the Kern River has been known to produce one wet year out of every three years. It has been logged by Kern River hydrographers over the span of years that one-half of all years on the Kern produce less than 75 percent of the normal April-July runoff. Should Kern River April-July runoff come in at well below normal levels during the 2022 snowmelt season, it should come as no surprise.
The Kern River Basin is well lodged in a megadrought. Since the year 2000, a total of 12 years on the Kern River have yielded less than 50 percent of the long-term average. The 2015 snowmelt runoff on the Kern was the lowest ever recorded, at just 12 percent of normal. It took only six more years for the second lowest Kern River spring snowmelt of all-time to occur, in 2021. And we’re talking close to 130 years of continuous flow data here, folks. I think I need a sip of water before I continue!
The State of California Department of Water Resources, in its Feb. 1, 2022, report on California streamflow conditions, issued a call on Kern River 2022 April through July inflow to Isabella Lake to run at a 70 percent of its normal clip, or roughly 300,000 acre-feet. In its Feb. 8, 2022, streamflow forecast update, the state dropped the anticipated Kern River April-July runoff by 40,000 acre-feet, to 61 percent of normal, due to bone-dry conditions in the southern Sierra. Expect the Kern River runoff forecast to plummet another 8 percent to 10 percent by mid-February, as above normal temperatures and dryness persist in the Kern River watershed.
Snowpack accumulation in the southern Sierra as registered by remote snow sensors, or pillows, appears to have reached its peak for the winter season to-date in late December of 2021. Since that time, we have actually seen a decrease of close to 10 percent in snow water content due to premature snowmelt. During the recent February heat wave, temperatures at the Upper Tyndall Creek snow sensor (elevation 11,400 feet), located in the upper Kern, soared to nearly 50 degrees.
I’m not suggesting we’re finished for 2022 precipitation-wise, not in Kern County, or with our Kern River Basin snowpack accumulation. March miracles do happen, the last being March of 1991, dubbed the “March Miracle.” This occurred some 30 years ago, or when my second child was but 5 years old, and I was only 38. If two miracles were to occur within a 30-year period, would it not then be dubbed a “recurring phenomenon?"
Without an abrupt turnaround in our weather patterns, we should all prepare for the likelihood of yet another dry year on the Kern, along with the possibility of strict water conservation measures.
Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on Kern River.