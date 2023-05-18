Steven Alan Lafond.jpg

In August of 1977, I took my first field trip to see the 2,800 acres of prime groundwater recharge land the city of Bakersfield had acquired from Tenneco West, Inc. in December of 1976. My tour guide for the day was Gene Bogart, then superintendent for the newly formed City Water Department. Between 1969 and 1976, Gene was hydrographer for the Kern County Canal and Water Company, a subsidiary of Tenneco West, Inc., and is credited with developing accounting processes and principles for Kern River water distribution, most of which are still in wide use today.

Gene had impeccable penmanship and passed along a piece of wisdom I have never forgotten: “Steve, if it looks good, then it’s right.” Keep in mind, in the 1970s, we hydrographers had but three tools available to produce Kern River reports — a No. 2 pencil, a calculator and a Leroy Scriber set.

