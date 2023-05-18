In August of 1977, I took my first field trip to see the 2,800 acres of prime groundwater recharge land the city of Bakersfield had acquired from Tenneco West, Inc. in December of 1976. My tour guide for the day was Gene Bogart, then superintendent for the newly formed City Water Department. Between 1969 and 1976, Gene was hydrographer for the Kern County Canal and Water Company, a subsidiary of Tenneco West, Inc., and is credited with developing accounting processes and principles for Kern River water distribution, most of which are still in wide use today.
Gene had impeccable penmanship and passed along a piece of wisdom I have never forgotten: “Steve, if it looks good, then it’s right.” Keep in mind, in the 1970s, we hydrographers had but three tools available to produce Kern River reports — a No. 2 pencil, a calculator and a Leroy Scriber set.
Our first stop was at the Stockdale Highway Bridge, about one mile east of the city’s 2,800-acre property. The riverbed was bone dry, so dry in fact, I spent several minutes counting the horned toad lizards that scurried about the sandy river bottom.
The Kern River had just endured the record drought period of 1976-77 and resembled a desert wash more than a mighty river channel. At that moment, it required considerable imagination to picture the Kern River ever flowing again. All it would take, though, was six months’ time, and an incredible amount of rain, and the Kern River Channel through Bakersfield was flowing bank to bank. This began my introduction to the most highly variable of all great streams that flow from the crest of the Sierra Nevada Mountain chain — the Kern River.
Whether it be the fact that the Kern River is the only Sierra Nevada mountain stream to flow from north to south, or that it runs along a tectonic fault 75 miles due south from its headwaters to Lake Isabella, or that it does not have a middle fork, or simply that the Kern River is the most southern of Central Valley streams, we deal with dramatic fluctuations in annual Kern River water supply.
Throughout the years, the river has swollen due to violent rain floods or trickled from long episodes of dryness. Based on the long-term flow record, Kern River has an average or normal annual flow of close to 720,000 acre-feet. The April through July snowmelt period, which comprises nearly two-thirds of the average annual flow, is considered a foremost indicator of the river’s health.
While Kern River April-July runoff averages approximately 460,000 acre-feet, actual yearly snowmelt volume has ranged from as little as 57,665 acre-feet (12% of normal) in 2015 to as much as 1,747,874 acre-feet (379% of normal) in 1969.
After three consecutive years of extreme dryness (2000-2022), the Kern River April through July runoff during 2023 is expected to exceed 400% of its long-term average, becoming the greatest snowmelt volume ever to be recorded since continuous flow measurements began in 1894.
Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on Kern River.