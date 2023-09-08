Citrus trees are a beloved part of the Kern County landscape and vital to our region’s economy. Without citrus in Kern County, a treasured part of our heritage and an essential part of our economic engine would be missing.
According to the most recent agricultural crop report published by the Kern County agricultural commissioner, citrus is the second most valuable commodity produced by Kern County. Unfortunately, an invasive pest, no bigger than a grain of rice, is often found in our area in the fall and if populations increase, it could bring devastating consequences for backyard and commercial citrus if caution is not taken.
With higher than normal detections last fall and earlier this spring, the Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems and can potentially infect citrus trees with a bacterium that causes a deadly plant disease called Huanglongbing. While not harmful to humans, the disease kills citrus trees and has no cure, and Kern County citrus growers are urging homeowners to join the efforts in protecting our local citrus.
As of today, HLB has only been identified in backyard citrus trees in Southern California and hasn’t made its way into the Central Valley. However, our region has historically seen a seasonal increase in ACP detections, raising the level of urgency among the citrus industry. Thanks to the swift surveying and treatment work conducted by the Citrus Pest and Disease Prevention Division at the California Department of Food and Agriculture, support from the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner’s office and cooperation from nearby growers, the necessary actions are being taken to limit the potential spread of this invasive pest for now.
As part of their efforts to prevent the spread of the ACP and HLB, the San Joaquin Valley ACP/HLB Area-wide Task Force is recommending growers apply a coordinated treatment in commercial citrus orchards east and south of Bakersfield in late summer/early fall. While we’ve historically been successful at reducing ACP population spikes with actions such as these coordinated treatments, growers are ramping up their own efforts to scout for the pest and are urging local homeowners to join in.
While growers continue to take action in their groves, it’s estimated that 60% of California homes have a citrus tree on their property. If the pest and disease are not stopped, it will destroy citrus trees in residential neighborhoods, in addition to our commercial groves.
Here's how Kern County residents can help:
• Report any signs or symptoms of the ACP or HLB to the free CDFA Pest Hotline as soon as possible: 800-491-1899.
• Allow agricultural officials to access your property so they can look and treat for the pest.
• Take proper care of your tree. Obtain citrus care advice from the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources IPM website: ipm.ucanr.edu.
• As part of your tree maintenance, visit your local nursery or garden center to get advice on products that can help protect your citrus tree.
• When pruning your citrus tree, dry out citrus clippings or double bag them before removing the plant material from your property.
• Do not move citrus plants, foliage or fruit in or out of your area, or across state or international borders.
Of the citrus crops produced across the United States during the 2021-2022 season, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, California accounted for 62% of all citrus production and 77% of the nation’s total citrus value. Citrus is far too valuable for our region, and our state, for us to give up the fight. Citrus has been woven into the fabric of California’s heritage for centuries, and we must all do our part to protect it. To learn more, visit: CaliforniaCitrusThreat.org.
Keith Watkins is a citrus grower with operations in Kern County and a member of the CPDPC. He is vice president of Bee Sweet Citrus.