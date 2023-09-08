keith-image.jpg

Keith Watkins is a citrus grower with operations in Kern County and a member of the CPDPC. He is vice president of Bee Sweet Citrus.

Citrus trees are a beloved part of the Kern County landscape and vital to our region’s economy. Without citrus in Kern County, a treasured part of our heritage and an essential part of our economic engine would be missing.

According to the most recent agricultural crop report published by the Kern County agricultural commissioner, citrus is the second most valuable commodity produced by Kern County. Unfortunately, an invasive pest, no bigger than a grain of rice, is often found in our area in the fall and if populations increase, it could bring devastating consequences for backyard and commercial citrus if caution is not taken.