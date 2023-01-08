I love engaging with the community on the complex issues related to homelessness and welcome the critical thinking needed to find sensible, locally driven solutions to ensure wise investment of taxpayer dollars. I read the column by Brik McDill titled “A step back to reevaluate may bolster Kern’s efforts to reduce homelessness” and of the 11 data points he cites in his column, none are current and most cannot be found in any report at all. Whether positive or negative, the public should have information that is relevant and timely.
So let me clear up a few things:
Housing solves homelessness. Though the column does not discuss housing at all and there are a number of causes of homelessness, housing is the solution. Nine out of 10 of our clients placed in housing are still housed at two years. While we still need more housing that includes services, at the end of the day, this is the best solution we have. Our data indicates that when housed with appropriate services, formerly homeless are able to maintain stability. This is a huge success for our community.
What data matters most? The most important data point is the gap between the number of first time homeless and the number who exited to a permanent housing solution. In 2021 we had 4,135 first time homeless and we were able to house 1,187. This means those we couldn’t house remain homeless and their numbers will be added to those who become homeless in 2022 and 2023 and so on. For a community to achieve homelessness that is rare and brief, that gap needs to decrease and ultimately close.
Increase in demand. We went from fewer than 500 calls a month to nearly 3,000 calls a month from people on the verge of losing housing or already homeless. Right now our system receives on average 1,200 calls a month for help in addition to the hundreds engaged by street outreach.
Lack of supply. The impacts of COVID cannot be overstated. The less than 2 percent vacancy rate for the last two years has slowed our work down to a crawl. In 2021, our placements into permanent housing were almost cut in half. We currently have almost 700 individuals or families who have been assessed and need permanent housing units now. That is the largest the list has been in the last year.
Temporary housing. People experiencing homelessness do not have to go into a shelter before finding permanent housing solutions. Street outreach is already working on assessing and developing housing plans with them. But until we have enough permanent places for people to live, we continue to seek temporary options as a “B Plan.” While numbers fluctuate, shelters and navigation centers stay full. There is a long wait list of people seeking shelter for whom space is not available.
Congregate and non-congregate shelters. One size does not fit all. The four congregate shelters in Bakersfield are an excellent option for many, but not everyone. We have a number of groups with unique needs: youth (18-24 year old), elderly (over 60), veterans, people with disabilities and homeless for at least a year (chronically homeless), and intensive service needs (behavioral health, substance use or medical needs). Our goal is to have options so that each individual we serve receives trauma informed care focused on their unique needs.
Trauma-informed approach to care. We avoid referring to people as service resistant. It would be like telling a parent of a child with learning disabilities that their child is education resistant. Just like I would expect the school to adapt teaching to my child’s learning needs, we need to use a trauma informed care approach and meet people where they are at. Not everyone could or should be placed into a congregate shelter. For example, a youth who was formerly in foster care and was sexually exploited by older adults is highly likely to be further traumatized sleeping in an environment with 50 others or may choose to continue to sleep on the streets because they don’t feel safe. For those groups, we look to options that will enhance their sense of privacy, security and ability to work through their trauma, options like scattered site sheltering and tiny homes with reduced distraction environments. We look to temporary housing options when permanent housing isn’t available. If someone is human, they are housing ready.
Access to services. In spring 2022, BKRHC undertook a SWOT Analysis — a look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — with a consulting firm to identify challenges of access and throughput in our system. In general, our system was found to be set up and functioning smoothly and more and more people access services. However, we are working on improving access in rural communities, providing training for new staff and making policies and procedures clearer.
Action planning. The homeless service delivery system requires a lot of changes in a post-COVID world. BKRHC is nearing completion of a strategic action planning process that will allow our community to better respond to the current challenges of addressing homelessness.
Do we have enough funding and resources? Until recently, addressing homelessness and building housing was woefully underfunded. While demand for assistance outpaced our ability to provide it, emergency COVID funding dried up. This is why BKRHC submitted nearly $30 million in grant applications in 2022. We continue to explore strategies to be a more responsive community.
It is imperative that we use current information to inform our decisions. There is more work to be done and the above are critical points that help inform our strategies moving forward.