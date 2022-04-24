Kern County operates and maintains more than 5,000 acres of community and regional parks located across our 8,000 square miles. Each of these parks are unique in size, scope, function, location, geography, amenities and utilization.
Our parks range from small neighborhood spaces to massive regional recreational areas such as Buena Vista, Hart Memorial and Tehachapi Mountain Parks. Each one of them is as important as the next. Together, they are a bellwether of community well-being, quality of life, safety, economic development and upward mobility. Investments in our parks matter. The maintenance and care of our parks matter. Each park, regardless of location, size or use, is meaningful.
In that context, we are striving to enhance quality of life for all the residents we serve. This requires regular investment in physical spaces, infrastructure and resources that elevate all people, all neighborhoods and all communities. We’re working hard to ensure and sustain accessibility to well-maintained, safe open spaces throughout our county.
In the last five years alone, the Board of Supervisors has approved nearly $13 million in major capital improvements in our parks. Amenities like new playgrounds, shade and picnic structures, lighting, courts and fields, skate parks, walkways, benches, splash pads, restrooms, parking lots and landscaping were built in 32 different parks located across our county in each supervisorial district. We’re proud of the investments we’ve made not only in our parks located within the Bakersfield metro area, but within those that serve our southern, northern, western, mountain and desert Kern communities.
Prospectively, in the next two years alone, our county will invest nearly $34 million further upgrading our parks. I’ll add, this funding does not include any budget allocations the Board of Supervisors may consider making in future fiscal years. Work has begun. Several of our parks, like Lamont, Heritage, Mojave, Boron and Rosamond will be almost entirely redeveloped. Other parks, like Delano, Belle Terrance, Victoria Araujo, Leroy Jackson, Ford City, Frazier Mountain, Petroglyph and Panorama, to name a few, will see significant upgrades. We’re also building the La Colonia Playground and Basketball Court, in the Mexican Colony, and we are developing plans to build a new park in the Fuller Acres community.
Our county will also continue moving forward on additional phases of the community developed Hart Park Master Plan, which includes the development of an extraordinary children’s adventure area and completion of trail head, park entrance, lighting and landscape improvements, among other planned upgrades. We also look forward to the grand opening of the Hart Park Nature Center, which will be operated by our friends at the Kern River Parkway Foundation.
Through these renovations, our parks will be brought into the current century, and we’ll be joining our national parks system, state parks system, and contemporary cities and counties across this state and country by ensuring that each of our parks offers free, high-speed, broadband connectivity.
Thanks for your support as we work together to move our great county, #forward!
Ryan Alsop is the chief administrative officer for the county of Kern.