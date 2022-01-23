The impact of California’s policies on energy production have shown Kern that we matter less than other regions in California. Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s commitment to “Regions Rise Together” and its stated vision of “inclusive and sustainable economic development,” the administration’s regulatory agencies are pursuing policies to restrict and then eliminate oil and gas development.
This will devastate the region’s economy and prevent the county from funding priority programs and providing vital services to residents. While the administration’s restrictions are not unexpected — the governor has been very transparent in his efforts to advance a climate change agenda — there have been no efforts to mitigate the significant impact on our county’s businesses, jobs, families and safety net.
With this month’s release of his 2022 budget proposal, the governor has proposed funds to support the region’s transition away from oil production, including a one-time commitment of $15 million to train displaced oil workers and $50 million for “short-term support.” But is this enough? No, it is not nearly sufficient. When you combine the loss of quality well-paying jobs with the loss of critical property tax revenue used to fund crucial social services, where does that leave Kern County?
The Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment said it will ask the administration to increase the allotment for replacement wages, health care and training for displaced oil workers "and ensure that communities impacted by the transition also receive funding to replace any fossil fuel tax base and maintain vital public services."
If Newsom and legislators value Kern as much as they’ve claimed, in addition to this one-time budget commitment they will also enhance the “Regions Rise Together” promotional initiative with a tangible and comprehensive economic revitalization package to support communities that are dependent on industries the state is eliminating.
There is precedent for such assistance for other regions disproportionately affected by industry disruption. When film production began migrating to states with friendlier production tax incentives, the state scrambled to establish tax credits to qualified productions produced in California to help the film industry.
With 1 in 7 workers in Kern employed by or associated with the petroleum industry, the state’s efforts to shut down energy production translates into layoffs, business closures, human suffering, and greatly impairs the county’s ability to provide necessary services including health care, police and fire, education, and social services.
The wholesale elimination of the industry, even a phased-out elimination, is nothing short of catastrophic. While our economy is vulnerable to variation, our populace is even more at risk. One-fifth of Kern residents live in poverty; almost 30 percent of children under 18 live in poverty, and greater than 70 percent of public school students are considered economically disadvantaged.
The governor’s Just Transition, a key component of the Regions Rise Together platform, promises transitions to carbon neutrality that must focus “both on communities and workers that rely heavily on fossil fuel or other traditional industries, and on creating economic opportunity for disadvantaged communities most burdened by the climate crisis."
But there is no realistic transition plan for Kern. There is no ability to retain high-quality jobs, no obvious industry waiting in the wings, and no existing plan to expand a fraying safety net. Ironically, California provides tax breaks for alternative energy development which should, in theory, help the region. But the abundance of solar and wind power in Kern helps energy consumers outside the region and harms the county by reducing local property tax revenues.
And the administration’s actions, while well-intended, will require the state to import energy from foreign sources and increase greenhouse gas emissions until gas vehicles are phased out completely. The state’s perilous course of action both strips the county of the ability to improve the lives of its citizens while failing to take full responsibility for harm caused. As economic struggling increases, the county will be increasingly cash-strapped, helpless to do more than watch our region stagnate and suffer.
The governor and the Legislature must acknowledge the hardships imposed by the state, review the policies and their impacts that have created the hardships, and propose solutions that will help the residents of Kern in the near term and long term.